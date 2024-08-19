Spice up your life with these fiery beef recipes

Ready to spice up your culinary repertoire? This collection of mouth-watering beef recipes is sure to delight your taste buds and impress your dinner guests. From the rich and aromatic spicy beef bhuna to the tender and flavourful jhura mangsho, and the classic beef steak with barbecue sauce, there's something here for every beef lover. Whether you are a seasoned chef or just starting, these recipes are your ticket to a delicious meal. Let's get cooking!

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

Spicy Beef Bhuna

Ingredients

1 kg of mixed beef, boneless and bone-in

½ cup of cooking oil

2 large onions, chopped

1 ½ tbsp salt

1 tbsp minced ginger

1 tbsp minced garlic

Whole spices (1 bay leaf, 1 stick of cinnamon, 2 pieces of cardamom, 2 cloves, 5-6 whole black peppercorns)

1 tsp turmeric powder

2-3 tsp chilli powder

2 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp curry powder

½ tsp garam masala

1 tomato, chopped

½ cup hot water

Handful of fresh cilantro, finely chopped

Method

Add in all the ingredients into a pressure cooker (apart from the tomato and cilantro). Mix everything and then place it into the pressure cooker on high flame. Cook for 8-10 minutes stirring once or twice and add in the hot water. Once the pressure cooker reaches the optimal pressure, turn the flame/heat to medium and cook for another 20 minutes.

Take off the lid, release the pressure and turn the flame to high, stir well. Add in the tomatoes, stir and cook on high flame for an additional 15 minutes. By this time the beef bhuna should be cooked and you will start to see some of the oil floating on the surface of the curry. Add in the chopped cilantro, stir and take the pressure cooker off the heat. Enjoy hot with rice, naan bread or roti.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

Jhura Mangsho

Ingredients

For cooking beef —

2 kg boneless beef

1 tbsp ginger paste

1 tbsp garlic paste

1 tsp salt

½ tsp turmeric

½ tsp coriander powder

½ tsp cumin powder

½ tsp red chilli powder

½ tsp garam masala

1 bay leaf

3 cardamom pods

1 cinnamon stick, about 1-inch

8 whole black peppers

1 dry red chilli

½ cup cooking oil

For frying beef —

¼ cup oil

3 cups cubed onions

4 green chillies slit

¼ cup chopped cilantro

1 tsp freshly ground cumin powder

1 tsp ghee

Method

For cooking the beef —

Mix all the ingredients. Using an Instant pot or pressure cooker, cook the beef for 30 minutes. You can do a quick or natural release on the instant pot after the 30 minutes of cooking time. The beef should be tender. If you are doing this on the stovetop, cook the beef covered until it is tender. Shred the beef using two forks right inside the pot.

Turn on the sauté mode on the instant pot to cook down the liquid fully. If you are not using an Instant pot, cook uncovered until the liquid has been absorbed.

For frying beef —

Separately in a large frying pan, heat oil and sauté onions until golden. Add shredded beef, followed by green chillies, cilantro, cumin powder, and ghee. Stir fry for 5-7 minutes.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

Beef Steak with Barbeque Sauce

Ingredients

2 (5-ounce) boneless sirloin steaks

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

½ cup beef broth

1½ tbsp barbecue sauce

1 dash of hot pepper sauce

1 tsp cold butter, or more, to taste

1 tbsp vegetable oil

Method

Place each steak between two sheets of heavy plastic on a solid, level surface. Firmly pound each steak with the smooth side of a meat mallet to a thickness of ¼-inch. Discard the plastic and generously season steaks with salt and pepper.

Make the barbecue butter sauce — Combine beef broth, barbecue sauce, hot sauce, and another pinch of pepper in a bowl. Add cold butter, but do not stir.

Heat oil in a large skillet over high heat until it just begins to smoke, about 1 minute. Place steaks into the pan and sear for 45 to 60 seconds on each side. Remove from the skillet and set aside to rest. Pour barbecue butter sauce into the skillet and bring to a boil while scraping the browned bits of food off the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon. Stir occasionally until butter is melted and incorporated, about 2 minutes. Spoon barbecue butter sauce over steaks to serve.

Enjoy a tasty and affordable steak recipe right in the comfort of your own home.