Bored of plain guava? Try these salads and thank us later

'Tis the season of guava! This green fruit is especially known for having low calories, helping with weight loss, which makes it attractive and an instant favourite for maintaining good health. But instead of keeping it boring by just munching on guavas as a lone delicacy, you can test its versatility by making easy and healthy salads with the aid of ingredients available in the comfort of your kitchen.

So, without further ado, here are four salads you can whip up using guava. And you'll realise that it isn't just some average green fruit — it's as unique as it is sweet, but without too many calories.

Guava and Cottage Cheese Salad

Nothing sounds more tantalising than a mixture of guava with cottage cheese, which has a creamy texture with a dash of saltiness, accompanying the sweet guava. You are free to use your own favourite vegetables and dressings after putting diced guava and cottage cheese together, but as a suggestion, for veggies, you can use cucumber, sprouts, and rocket leaves whilst using dates, tamarind, jaggery, and black salt as dressings. Don't forget to toss the ingredients with pepper and olive oil before the dressing goes on!

You best believe the tapestry of colours will be as delectable as it tastes, creating an ideal light lunch or dinner for you.

Burmese Style Guava Salad

If you're one of those people who follows a vegan lifestyle or has dietary restrictions, look no further than the Burmese-style salad, the perfect meal for you, which, for your information, is gluten-free. The presence of cucumber, caramelised onions, chickpea flour, roasted peanuts, lemon juice, salt, and red chilli, tossed along the green fruit creates a flawless mingling of sweet, sour, salty, and spicy tang, elevating and complementing each other, adding variety.

There's no need for dressing in this salad, but you can use lemon slices as garnish before digging in.

Guava and Sweet Corn Salad

You might think, upon seeing the heading, won't it be too sweet? It looks like an odd combination, sure, but nothing can be too sweet when it comes to making a salad with guava and worrying about how many calories you have gained. Boiled corn with guava, pomegranate arils, and onions in a bowl, with additives of lemon juice, salt, pepper, and cumin powder creates culinary magic. A lot of flavours will attack your taste buds, but in a very pleasant way.

When you're running late for a meal without having cooked anything, this amazing salad will surely appease your hungry stomach without taking too much of your time to make it.

Guava Salad with Coconut and Palm Sugar

Guava and coconut together might seem to you like an experiment about to go wrong, but it is not. Surprisingly, the presence of palm sugar makes the salad feel not shabby on your palate at all. Mixing guava with cucumber and coconut meat with virgin coconut oil before adding black pepper, lime juice, and palm sugar to toss creates a pleasant dish, with the seedy, sweet guava and nutty-flavoured coconut meat coming together to mesh well, enhancing the deliciousness.