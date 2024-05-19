Are you maache bhaate Bangali? Mastering the art of cooking hilsa

Delve into the rich culinary heritage of Bengal with delectable dishes featuring the prized hilsa fish. Using a tantalising blend of spices and then cooked to perfection, these recipes promise an unforgettable taste of tradition allowing you to experience the essence of Bengali cuisine in every savoury bite.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

KASUNDI ILISH

Ingredients

1 kg hilsa fish (cut into pieces)

¼ cup mango kasundi

1 tbsp mustard paste

2 tsp red chilli powder

½ tsp turmeric powder

¼ cup mustard oil

Salt to taste

Method

Cut and wash the fish pieces. Marinate with salt and turmeric and keep aside for 10 minutes. Heat oil in a pan. Put all the spice powders and pastes. Cook for a while. Add a little water to it. Add salt, jaggery, and mango-kasundi. Stir for 5-6 minutes. Put hilsa and some water in it, if required. Cook for 10 minutes with the lid on in low heat. When the gravy is thick, remove the pan. The hilsa is ready to serve.

BHAPA ILISH

Ingredients

6 pieces hilsa fish

1 tbsp mustard seed paste

1 tsp red chilli powder

½ tsp turmeric powder

3 green chillies

Salt to taste

2 tbsp mustard

1 tbsp lemon juice

Method

Mix all the ingredients except the green chillies. Leave them for half an hour. Grease an aluminium container with mustard oil. Put the fish pieces. Pour a bit of mustard oil and green chillies. Now, heat water in a deep-bottomed vessel. Put the aluminium container in the water and cover it. Put something heavy on the lid. Water should not get inside the container. Cook for 1 hour or until the fish gets completely done. Remove from heat and serve.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

HILSA FISH CURRY WITH NIGELLA SEEDS (KALO JEERA ILISH)

Ingredients

6 pieces hilsa fish

1 tsp kalo jeera (Nigella seeds)

2 tbsp mustard oil

2 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

¼ cup onion paste

3 green chillies

Salt to taste

Method

Cut and wash the fish thoroughly. Marinate the fish pieces with salt and a pinch of turmeric powder. Allow it to rest for 15-20 minutes. In a wok, add oil. Once the oil begins to smoke, add kalo jeera and roast on a low flame. Add onion paste and fry until light brown. Add a little water and mix well. Add red chilli powder, turmeric powder, and salt. Cook for a few minutes or until oil floats on top. Now add 1 cup of water, the marinated fish pieces, and green chillies. Cover and allow to cook until the gravy reaches the desired consistency. Switch off the flame and allow it to rest.

Serve hot with khichuri or rice.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

BONELESS ILISH

Ingredients

6 pieces ilish

¼ cup yoghurt

1 tbsp white vinegar

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tbsp turmeric powder

2 tbsp mustard oil

1 cup thinly sliced onions

2 tbsp fried onions

5-6 green onions

Salt to taste

Method

In a bowl, add yoghurt, vinegar, red chilli powder, sugar, and mix well. Add salt and turmeric powder and mix well until a smooth yoghurt paste is formed. Place the ilish pieces into the yoghurt mixture and mix well until the fish pieces have been fully covered with the mixture. Add mustard oil and mix well. Add a layer of onions into a pressure cooker, then place the fish on top. Repeating this pattern, add another layer of onions then fish on top. Place the excess yoghurt mixture and water. Cover with lid tightly and cook for 10 minutes on high heat. After 10 minutes lower the heat and cook for 1 and half hours. Afterwards, carefully open the lid. Sprinkle fried onions and green chillies. Cook on high heat until the gravy thickens. Boneless ilish is ready to serve.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

SHADA ILISH

Ingredients

6 pieces hilsa fish

5 onions

6-8 green chillies

4 tbsp mustard oil

Salt to taste

Method

Wash the fish pieces and rub some salt. Finely chop the onions. In a bowl take chopped onions, salt, and mustard oil. Mix those until the onions start releasing moisture; add slit green chillies and mix. Take the mixture into a pan and place the fish pieces on top of the onion mixture. Cover the pan and cook for 10 minutes on low flame. Add 1 cup of water and adjust the salt and chilli. Cover and cook for another 6-7 minutes on low flame. Remove from heat and serve with steamed rice.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

ILISH MACHER TOK

Ingredients

6 pieces hilsa

2 tbsp tamarind paste

100g jaggery

½ tsp panch phoron (Bengali five spice)

2 dry red chillies

1 tsp turmeric powder

2 tbsp mustard oil

Salt to taste

Method

Wash the fish pieces and marinade with turmeric powder and salt. Mix tamarind paste with one cup of boiling water and leave the mixture for 10 minutes. Using a strainer separate the fibres and keep the tamarind water aside. Now heat oil in a pan, and fry the fish from both sides. Remove from pan and keep aside. Temper remaining oil with five spices and dry red chilli. Add tamarind water, jaggery, and salt. Bring it to a boil. Once boiling starts, add fried fish and cook for 5 minutes with the lid on. This dish should have sufficient gravy at the end. Switch off the flame and wait until the 'ilish macher tok' comes to room temperature. Serve with steamed rice.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

ILISH MACHER LEJ BHORTA

Ingredients

4-5 hilsa fishtail

5 onions

3-4 green chillies

A few coriander leaves

1 tbsp lemon juice

8-10 whole red chillies

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

4 tbsp mustard oil

Salt to taste

Method

Wash and clean the fishtail. Rub turmeric powder, red chilli powder and salt. Leave for 15 minutes. Heat 3 tablespoons of oil in a pan, and fry the tail until crisp. Keep the remaining oil in the pan. Switch off the flame and wait until the fried fish pieces cool down completely. Take the fried fishtail and remove all the bones.

Now, thinly slice the onions. Dry roast the red chillies and allow it to cool. Once cooled down, make a coarse powder of the roasted red chilli. Take the sliced onions, chilli powder, and salt in a bowl. Mix properly and add lemon juice. Now add fish and mix again. Finally, add chopped green chillies, chopped coriander leaves, mustard oil and the remaining oil from the pan. Mix again to complete the bhorta. Serve with rice.