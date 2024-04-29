Your ticket to effortless summer fashion

This heat is nobody's friend. Every day, its unyielding intensity seems to be hitting everyone with equal fervour. In such weather, it is often prudent to think of comfort first and fashion later. But what If we told you that you could do both, without compromising on either?

Cool, cotton fabrics are the best for summer, but we all know that. It is the way we choose to make our clothes, however, that makes all the difference. Soft colours that reflect sunlight instead of absorbing it will make the days bearable for you. Therefore, opting for whites, off-whites and pastels can be a wise choice for this weather.

Loose clothing will likewise allow for ventilation and make you feel less stuffy. Thankfully, flowy kurtis and coord sets are trending now so one need not fret much when it comes to cuts and patterns.

Loosely styled kurtis offer a blend of comfort and elegance. With their relaxed fit and flowing silhouette, they are perfect for warm days. These kurtis come in a variety of prints and colours, making them a versatile choice for any occasion. Pair them with leggings or trousers for a chic, laid-back look.

Cotton panjabis, too, are ideal for summer with their lightweight and breathable fabric. They keep you cool and comfortable during hot days. Traditional designs and vibrant colours make cotton panjabis perfect for casual outings or festive occasions. Pair them with pants or pyjamas for a classic summer look.

Airy is the word of the season and we too, are advocating for it. Dhoti and dhoti-shalwars, made from natural fabrics like cotton or linen, provide respite in hot weather. The loose and flowing style allows for unrestricted movement, making them practical for daily wear. Pairing dhotis or dhoti-shalwars with a simple kurta completes a traditional yet comfortable summer ensemble.

The newest, and by far our most favourite trend, the coord is your absolute best friend for summer. Coords or coordinated sets offer effortless style and versatility. Typically consisting of matching tops and bottoms, these sets are designed to be worn together for a cohesive look. They come in various fabrics like cotton or linen, are easy to wear, easier to carry and can be dressed up or down with accessories, making them a go-to choice for summer fashion.

Kameez loyalists should look towards breezy silhouettes in cotton fabric and lean towards lighter colours. Extensive embroidery or embellishments tend to weigh down fabric so it is better to go for prints or very lightly embroidered suits for optimum relaxation this summer.

Photo Courtesy: Friendship Colours of the Chars