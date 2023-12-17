Winter Shopping on a Budget: Stylish Choices for Families Under Tk 2000

Winter in our country may not be harsh but the chill in the air demands warm clothing and careful preparation, especially for families with diverse needs of children, teenagers, and adults. Winter shopping within a budget is an art that combines frugality with creativity and the good news is that you can afford winter clothes for your family under Tk 2000 without compromising style or warmth. Let us offer you budget-friendly ways to keep your family snug and stylish during these chilly months.

Prioritise your needs

First, list out the essential winter items your family needs. These may include warm clothing like sweaters, jackets, socks, beanies, scarves, and gloves or mittens. Begin by assessing the winter clothing needs of each family member. Children might have outgrown their clothes from last year, teenagers might be looking for trendy items, while adults might need durable, multipurpose clothing.

Adult winter wardrobe

The bustling local markets of Dhaka are a paradise for budget shoppers. Here, adult sweatshirts look inviting with their cosy allure, priced between Tk 200 to 300 — a steal for their warmth and comfort. For something with a bit more flair, hoodies are also on offer for around Tk 200. These are perfect for layering over lighter clothes, creating a versatile and chic look for those chilly mornings.

What's more? These are unisex clothing items, perfect for a family of two or with budding teenagers. Pair them up with trouser pants ranging from Tk 350 to 450 and there you have it! A cosy ensemble within Tk 2000.

Children's winter wear

For the children, sweaters are available for about Tk 150. However, as children are more prone to catching cold easily and require more layered clothing, you may also consider buying a puffer jacket, which would cost you Tk 500 to 600. You can wrap your little ones in these snug sweaters and puffer jackets, like a warm hug protecting them from the cold without draining the wallet.

Beanies for children are a bargain at around Tk 60, while adults can find them ranging from Tk 150. Gloves or mittens, too, are a necessity, with adult sizes for Tk 80 and children's sizes for Tk 30. Socks are the unsung heroes of winter and taking advantage of the winter season, vendors offer a pair of socks for Tk 30 and four pairs for Tk 100. These tiny accessories can make a huge difference in comfort during those nippy evenings and add a pop of style.

Where to shop for deals?

Our local markets — Noorjahan Super Market, Hope Market at Mirpur 10, and local vendors selling clothes are bustling with affordable winter clothing, offering everything from sweatshirts and trousers to knit sweaters and accessories.

With these places in mind, a smart shopping strategy would involve mixing and matching items to create multiple outfit combinations. For instance, an adult could pair a hoodie with trousers, supplemented by a beanie and gloves, staying within the range of Tk 650 to 750. As children's winter shopping requires a focus on comfort and durability, knit sweaters for Tk 350 or puffer jackets at Tk 550 are perfect for keeping the little ones warm.

Then again, if you are someone considering buying from branded stores – where clothes might be slightly pricier, end-of-season sales can bring prices down significantly.

Therefore, with the nooks and crannies of Dhaka's local markets offering a treasure trove of affordable winter wear, you are set to conquer the cold in style. From the tiny toes of your little ones to the fashion-conscious teenagers and the practical needs of adults, every member of your family can greet the chill with a smile.

Photo: LS Archive/Sazzad Ibne Sayed