Which Archies character are you?

In the vibrant world of comics, The Archies have grown to be an icon for classic style. Needless to say, this legacy is being carried on in the Indian adaptation, which was released on Netflix, offering a musical adventure and a fashion extravaganza. With a stellar cast that includes Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, and many more, The Archies is all set to be a movie with fashion that brings back the golden age of fashion!

So, are you wishing for a wardrobe reminiscent of Archie Andrews, Veronica Lodge, Betty Cooper, or any of the other characters to lift up your spirits and looks? Learn how to incorporate the classic style of The Archies into your own wardrobe by delving into their legendary apparel and fashion choices!

Betty

You could relate to Betty Cooper's style if you are a self-assured, kind-hearted young woman who is also one of the nicest people to be around as vouched by her friends. With soft colours and dark lipsticks adorning her, Betty is fearless when in pursuit of her goals.

Dress like Betty by wearing pastel jumpers with pleated skirts or high-waisted jeans to get her signature preppy, girl-next-door look. For the finishing touch, pair your outfit with white trainers and knee-high socks. Put your hair in a high ponytail, which Betty is known for, and carry a tote bag to finish off the look!

Veronica

You might look up to Veronica Lodge if you are fashion-conscious and choose to be in the loop of what is new in the fashion world. The confidence she exudes radiates quite thoroughly, and she is never afraid to make a statement — and look amazing doing it!

Wearing a fitted long dress or pencil skirt in a striking dark colour can help you channel Veronica's elegant and refined style. Then, add a handbag, high heels, and a piece of bold jewellery to accessorise. Think about doing a chic updo or straightening your hair for a sleek look. Finally, apply a coat of red lipstick to complete the glamourous look!

Reggie

Are you someone who makes moves so daring that it shocks people just as much as it inspires them? If so, you could identify with Reginald Mantle's very cool demeanour. Reggie is vocal when needed to be and exudes an artistic flair as well.

Don a leather jacket to harness Reggie's bad-boy side and get that rebellious vibe. Add some denim trousers and a white T-shirt to complete the get-up. For a more edgy look, go with dark sunglasses. Then, wear a pair of casual trainers or rough boots to complete the style, and do not forget to accessorise with a bracelet or pendant necklace!

Ethel

You may discover your own style with Ethel Muggs if you have a love for beauty and hairstyles. Ethel has a charming personality, is dependable and trustworthy as a friend, and is enthusiastic about her career and hopes for a prosperous future!

To get Ethel's fashion flair, experiment with different cuts and types of hairstyles. She is also known for her sophisticated and retro style, which consists of wearing printed tops and sweater vests, so they will be a great way to liven up your outfits if you try them. Add some jeans or jeans skirts and hair accessories like sparkly clips and bands for the final look!

Archie

And of course, you could not get The Archies fashion inspiration without the protagonist, Archie Andrews himself. If you are the kind to wear your heart on your sleeve, have an insatiable appetite for music, and thrive to explore the world around you, Archie is sure to echo you!

Wearing a varsity jacket, dark T-shirt, and slim-fitting blue jeans may help you to channel Archie's traditional, American-style fashion. You could go with a side-parted messy hair to complement the look. To complete the outfit, wear white trainers, and you could even carry a guitar to show off Archie's love for music!