Turn heads with trendy hair clips this summer!

In the world of fashion, hair clips are staging a comeback. From understated elegance to extravagant flair, they offer limitless styling options. Read on for some of the hottest trends in hair accessories that inspire fresh looks this summer.

The Jaw Clip

Handy and adaptable, the jaw clip has been a faithful friend of women's hair through the ages. A staple in the '90s, and never really out of sight since, the jaw clip is now reclaiming its status as a trendy hair accessory. Its functionality makes it one of the most popular choices for both casual and formal looks. Available in sleek minimalistic designs and fun, chunky pieces, the jaw clip is convenient and useful for all occasions. Pocket-friendly to boot, buy them at any cosmetic store for as low as Tk 50.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

The Comb Clip

Comb clips, once considered a relic of the past, are experiencing a renaissance in the world of fashion. From delicate floral patterns and bold geometric designs to diamante jewelled options, combs offer a quick and stylish solution to elevate any outfit.

Combining the benefits of a comb and a clip, they securely hold the hair in place while also working as statement pieces. Whether for casual or formal occasions, comb clips prove to be timeless and chic adornments for the hair. Shopping streets around Dhaka College offer the best selection of these clips at Tk 150 or less.

The Stick Pin

Stick pins have made a triumphant return to the fashion scene, offering both functionality and style to the wearer. From classic black pins which look invisible on Asian hair to pearl-encrusted ones which add a touch of glam to your look, they provide endless options for hair styling.

Snap clips, a close cousin of the stick pin, are more fun, coming in geometric shapes, and a million other varieties. Dhaka College, again, offers the choicest selection for hair pins and plenty can be found in cosmetic stores and jewellery stands for as low as Tk 100 a pair.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

The Bow Clip

Bow hair clips are charming accessories that infuse a playful touch into any hairstyle. Adding Elizabethan charm to dresses, dress shorts, and a range of other clothing, long bows look great on casualwear and also make an effortless transition to formals.

Available in various sizes and materials, from satin to velvet, bow hair clips offer endless styling possibilities, adding a delightfully feminine accent to your look. Attractive bows can be ordered online on Daraz and other Facebook pages which offer imported Chinese or Korean accessories.

Good ones will set you back by Tk 250 or more.