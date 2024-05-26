Tahmina Shaily’s vision: Transforming heirlooms and empowering communities with Shoilee

Jewellery are not just pieces of adornment; they tell stories and the very act of creating jewellery is itself a form of storytelling. For Tahmina Shaily, jewellery carried a depth of significance that transcended generations and cultures, weaving together stories of love, heritage, and personal triumph. And thus, she founded "Shoilee" more than a decade ago, which has now blossomed into a thriving enterprise.

The inception

Tahmina Shaily's journey began with a simple love for designing personal jewellery and garments, drawing inspiration from the traditional practice of stringing garlands.

"From my early days, I loved designing my jewellery and clothes, and I had a special fascination for stringing garlands," Shaily recalls.

As her unique style gained attention, it became clear that her hobby had the potential to evolve into something much more significant. "Even when I entered my professional life, everyone started taking notice of the clothes or jewellery I wore," she adds.

This recognition spurred her to establish Shoilee, focusing her energies on crafting unique jewellery pieces.

The inspiration

Shaily's designs are deeply influenced by her travels and interactions with tribal cultures across various regions.

"Most of my designs are an expression of our tribal cultures. I have travelled all over the hills," she shares. This cultural immersion is reflected in her work, bringing a piece of ethnic fashion to modern jewellery collections.

Furthermore, Shaily emphasises sustainability and connection to nature through her designs. "You will feel connected to the earth, soil, and nature through every piece of jewellery at Shoilee," she assures.

Reinventing the old

One of Shoilee's special services is the reinvention of antique jewellery. If customers have old jewellery pieces, particularly those with sentimental value, Shoilee offers to transform them into modern designs while retaining their nostalgic essence.

"We recreate. Say, you have 40 or 50-year-old antique jewellery gifted by your grandmother and you want to reinvent it. Shoilee will help you recreate and come up with a brand-new design," Shaily explains.

This service not only gives old jewellery a new lease on life but also connects generations through the art of jewellery-making.

Diverse offerings for a varied clientele

The variety in Shoilee's offerings reflects its commitment to catering to a wide audience. From students to the elderly, the brand ensures there is something for everyone. "We keep our collection diversified as we have diverse types of clients," Shaily points out.

This diversity is evident in the use of different materials such as gold, brass, and more, enabling the brand to offer a range from gold and bridal jewellery to everyday brass pieces. Among the popular motifs found in Shoilee's collections are butterflies and tribal designs, each adding a unique aspect to the creations.

Empowerment through workshops

Beyond its commercial success, Shoilee is deeply committed to community service and empowerment. The brand has been actively involved in teaching jewellery-making skills to marginalised and socially excluded groups.

"We have worked with marginalised and socially excluded sex workers in Dhaka," Shaily mentions, highlighting the brand's role in societal upliftment.

As a brand, Shoilee has attempted to revitalise the traditional jewellery-making industry in Cox's Bazar, providing two months of intensive training to economically insolvent women entrepreneurs.

Moreover, Shoilee extends its relationship with customers beyond the point of sale.

"After purchasing, you will also get one year of jewellery service from Shoilee," Shaily promises, ensuring that each piece remains as pristine as the day it was bought.

So, if you wish to explore Shoilee's diverse offerings, please visit – facebook.com/shoileezone.

Photo: Courtesy