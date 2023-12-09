Style spotlight: 6 jaw-dropping outfits of Jaya Ahsan

The acclaimed actor, Jaya Ahsan, is not only known for exceptional acting skills but also for mesmerising and trendsetting outfits. Like a muse for the couturiers and a beacon of inspiration for fashion aficionados, Jaya Ahsan's fashion sense can only be described as a sartorial symphony. As this talented actor is making waves with her Bollywood debut, Kadak Singh, let's take a closer look at 6 of her most enchanting outfits, showcasing her impeccable sense of style.

Timeless Jamdani sari

Jaya Ahsan's love for traditional attire is evident in her choice of saris. One particular ensemble that stands out is a classic black Jamdani sari. The intricate work of the weavers and the rich hue complement her elegant persona, making her a vision of grace.

Photo: Collected

Ethereal co-ords

A vision of ethereal beauty, Jaya Ahsan donned a white co-ords, which accentuated her grace and toned physique. The vibrant colour pattern added a regal touch to her appearance, capturing the attention of fashion enthusiasts and photographers alike.

Bohemian maxi dress

Embracing the bohemian spirit, Jaya Ahsan effortlessly pulls off a boho-chic maxi dress. Whether it's a floral print or a solid colour, the loose-fitting silhouette and the flowy fabric create an aura of relaxed elegance. This laid-back yet stylish yellow-coloured maxi dress choice reflects Jaya Ahsan's ability to embrace various fashion genres with ease.

Power pantsuit

Breaking away from conventional feminine attire, Jaya Ahsan embraces power dressing in a sleek pantsuit. The tailored blazer and wide-leg trousers exude confidence and sophistication. Often seen in neutral tones like black or navy, Jaya Ahsan proves that a well-fitted pantsuit can be just as captivating as a glamorous gown.

Elegant lehenga

Embracing her cultural roots while channelling her contemporary fashion sense, Jaya Ahsan stuns in a white lehenga. Rich fabrics, intricate embroidery, and vibrant colours come together to create a visual spectacle. Her choice of lehenga reflects a perfect blend of tradition and style, showcasing her appreciation for her heritage.

Regal velvet ensemble

Velvet has a timeless allure, and Jaya Ahsan embraces its regal charm in a luxurious ensemble. A velvet sweater paired with a silk skirt, adds a touch of opulence with her chic sunglass. The deep, rich colours and the soft, plush texture make her stand out at evening events, embodying a sense of luxury and refinement.

Photo: Collected from Jaya Ahsan's Instagram Account