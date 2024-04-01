Saree makeover magic: Mix, match, and stand out this Pahela Baishakh

What is the first thing that comes to mind about the Bengali New Year? Surely, a nation awash with auspicious hues of red and white and mirth and merriment galore. While there is hardly anything as symbolic as hues of red and white for Pahela Baishakh, this year we are excited for something new, something different!

Some sartorial purists may raise their well-tended eyebrows and for the fear of being stoned, we must put it out there that the eternally beautiful red and white will always hold a special place in our hearts! It is one for the ages and will never go out of style.

This year, however, change is what we want and wish for! An entire spectrum of wonderful colours await for us to explore and embrace and we shall happily do so. Weather this year is mild and temperate by the infinite grace of God, which gives us a great many options.

Baishakh heralds new beginnings for us all and fills our lives with happiness, even if it's for a day. Happy hues such as pink, parrot-green, orange, and blue are perfect for the first day of the year.

Imagine a pink Jamdani with a zari border, paired with a fun blouse. An interesting parrot-green tant saree with a contrasting border in hot pink or orange is another great option.

Customising sarees is trendy right now and is an amazing way to breathe life into pieces that may not spark joy at first glance. What's more, it is a fantastic way to make an attire unique and personal.

Take creative liberty and come up with something entirely unexpected and unique. Take a good look in your closet and find a couple of pretty, but yet new sarees that are desperately seeking to be worn, albeit differently. For instance, a canary yellow Jamdani that your friend gave you that never got worn will look completely new with a contrasting anchal. That magenta Tantuj you bought on an impulsive shopping spree? You can take the anchal apart and stitch it to the Jamdani!

Give the boring old blouse a much-needed makeover with a zardozi neckline, get rid of the long sleeves maybe, and put some interesting tassels. You are now a proud owner of a brand-new saree for Baishakh that is unique and stylish!

Another great idea is to breathe life into old sarees by using embellishments. That sapphire endi silk saree that your aunt gave you can be jazzed up with a hot pink brocade border. Get the body of the saree block printed with golden khari, put pretty tassels on the anchal and there you have it — an outfit that will turn heads everywhere you go!

Rajshahi silks are tremendously underrated. These sarees are comfortable, keep you cool and are just really very chic. A printed, silk with hajar booti will be glamorous when worn at night-time Baishakhi dinners. The easiest way to wear a saree in a new way is to play with blouses in different colours. Pair your mum's intricate golden Jamdani with an embroidered jacket-style blouse. Or, wear your heavy nakshi kantha saree with a chic sleeveless blouse that will look youthful and elegant!

But does it have to be about the saree all the time? We can go for the Boho look this year, with a mix and match of everything authentic, colourful, and traditional. A pair of the traditional indigenous, pinon hadi with silver headbands or the dhoti paired with a colourful kurti could give out the same festive look as the saree.

What's more important is to realise that it's about celebrating the upcoming Bengali New Year in all colours. So, symbolise happiness, positivity, and cheerfulness.

Photo: Bishworang by Biplob Saha