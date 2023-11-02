Reviving the 2000s: The big belt trend taking over social media

Oh, the sassy, daring trend of big belts! Tricky to get right and with as many haters as lovers, wide belts are the much-loved accessories of the early aughts that are making a stealthy comeback in the unpredictable fashion world of today.

Today's fashion world is impulsive. Bold and vivacious, it's about wearing what you want, with the confidence to carry it off with poise. Echoing the sass and verve of the generation, the most audacious of accessories from the early 2000s — the chunky belt — has decided to join the party.

Used to accentuate the hip line, the vintage trend first found revival on TikTok, where prominent influencers called them "cute" and "perfect". Pretty soon, the fashion world caught up. From Michael Kors to Alexander McQueen and Versace, large and exaggerated belts are being used as a must-have accessory to add a touch of glam to any outfit.

Millennial opinions are polarised. Some have lauded the trend, calling it a full-circle moment. "Lesson learnt," said one 30-something on Tiktok. "DO NOT throw away any 'out of fashion' clothes, 'cuz they will come back in style".

Others, however, are not so welcoming. Having gritted their teeth through the trend in its peak Y2K years, these millennials cannot believe their misfortunes that the biggest fashion faux pas of their generation has decided to return. "Everyone in their late 20s/early 30s are completely traumatised RN", commented a TikToker.

To be very honest, fashion savants who are getting the creepy crawlies thinking about the resurrection of this trend are not completely in the wrong. Most of the belts from the past served no purpose but to make outfits look tacky with their girth and ginormous and bling-y buckles. Quite a few celebrities have retrospectively laughed at themselves for wearing some atrocious pieces in the name of fashion.

In defence, one could perhaps argue, that the newer crop of belts is far sleeker and classier than its ancestors. Touted and declared a hit by Bela Hadid, the Gaultier Supreme logo buckle won plenty of hearts in New York this summer. Endorsed again by Jennifer Lopez, the Valentino's unmistakable buckle shone out. Other celebrities also brought out their belt A-game, justifying the trend.

Despite their flaws, of which there are many (remember, Britney Spears's utterly useless chain belt?), there is in fact, a right way to flaunt the statement accessory. The idea is to wear the belt, and not have the belt wear you. Keep the girth three inches or lower, and have the belt be the break between (preferably) bulky top-and-bottom items.

Quite fashion-forward for its size, Bangladesh is home to a number of homegrown brands. For those leaning on the side of wide belts, Aarong's young and hip brand Taaga boasts a good collection starting from Tk 500. A wider, non-branded selection including PU leather and chunky buckles can be found in Dhaka College (Nurjahan Market) at affordable rates. Websites such as Daraz and Alibaba, of course, have a much more comfortable variety to choose from, starting from Tk 400 and going as high as a few thousand.