Velvet dreams: A guide to styling velvet outfits

When the mercury level drops what better way to dress than keeping cosy with something warm yet stylish? Sumptuous and elegant velvets are perfect for the season! In January, chilly days make way for cold nights, magical and full of possibilities. 'Tis the season when fashionistas of Dhaka city turn up the glam quotient with the most beautiful, most stunning dresses and accessories that make for a ravishing sight to behold!

Photo: Adnan Rahman

An incredibly versatile fabric, velvet can be anything you want it to be. Velvet saris are magnificent for this season and beyond. An iconic creation, velvet saris embellished with zardozi work, crystals and cutdana work look stunning as eveningwear. Worn with a brocade blouse it's the perfect outfit for those glittery weddings and parties.

A shawl in navy, maroon, bottle green, or black will perfectly complement every outfit in your wardrobe as velvet shawls are another option to keep warm while looking stylish and sophisticated. You can cleverly put a brocade border underneath the shawl to make it more gorgeous.

If you are opting for velvet kameezes, go for contrasting necklines and borders to keep things trendy and stylish. While full-sleeved kameezes are beautiful go for an unusual style. Off-shoulder velvet kameez looks incredibly stylish.

A sleeveless velvet kameez is also sophisticated. The one-shouldered dress looks chic and is a great blend of East and West. Velvet kaftans are another great alternative that will always be stylish. Go for a bejewelled version for weddings and other such parties. Velvet coords are another amazing option for all coord lovers out there!

Photo: Adnan Rahman

The year 2024 is all about fusion outfits. Capes are versatile and stylish and velvet pants are chic and look beautiful when paired with a chiffon blouse and a jacket on top. A short velvet peplum blouse looks fabulous teamed with cigarette pants and a velvet shawl thrown over the shoulder. Dress it up with a pair of chandelier kundan chandbaalis or a choker to truly take things up a notch!

Model: Mashiat, Torsha, Efa

Wardrobe: Trisha Rahman Atelier

Styling: Sonia Yeasmin Isha

Makeup: Sumon Rahat