Precious stones, precious meanings: Discover the stories behind gemstones

People wear gemstones for many reasons. For many, they hold special meanings — from devotion, and trust, to commitment. It is considered extremely romantic to receive or gift someone a precious stone with a special meaning attached to it. Here are some familiar stones and what they represent.

Sapphire

Perhaps because of its association with royalty, sapphire almost always adds a touch of sophistication to any piece of jewellery. They say the bluer the stone, the deeper is the love between the couples. Blue sapphire is a symbol of strength, power, and kindness. Any bejewelled ornament with a blue sapphire can be the perfect gift for those wanting to convey the depth of their feelings.

Pink Sapphire, on the other hand, promotes femininity and exudes the idea of romance and beauty. It promotes resilience, strength, intense love, and most important of all, compassion!

Photo: Topu Rehaman

Ruby

A 40th wedding anniversary is usually incomplete without this one as a gift. Popularly known as the July birthstone, the fiery-red gemstone is favoured by women who value sensuality, devotion, and faithfulness.

Diamonds

This one is a timeless gemstone that favours love, strength, durability, clarity, and rationality. There is also the saying that a diamond is meant to be forever, a befitting gift to symbolise eternal love.

The symbolism for a black diamond is usually, passion, charisma, and strength of character. They are excellent gifts for people who stand out from the crowd, who are different and are always known to be in the lead for standing firm regarding their thoughts and opinions.

Moissanite

This particular gemstone is thought to bring its wearers luck and fortune. Additionally, if gifted by a loved one, this would refer to the representation of a strong, trustworthy, and unbreakable love.

Tourmaline

A tourmaline gemstone is usually gifted by the ladies to their favourite man and often represents vigour, strength, stamina, and vitality. The green variation of the tourmaline is considered a healing stone for the heart. The intense verdant green stone is exquisite to look at and shines the best when put in sunlight.

Garnet

Wine-red is revered by royalty. Safe to say, you can gift a garnet to someone special in your life. This would symbolise passion and serenity. If the wedding ring had diamonds, the first-anniversary jewellery may have a garnet embedded in it.

Photo: Topu Rehaman

Tsavorite

This gemstone resembles the living energies of the world, mainly reflecting fertility and health. Usually gifted by friends and loved ones — this often signifies the wearer's deep love for nature, health, serenity and abundance.

Alexandrite

As the name suggests, this gemstone is coveted by the royals and the most famous. It is said to change colours based on the angles or the lighting — under soft light, it looks purple as opposed to greenish-blue when held under bright light. To make someone feel like royalty, this is the perfect gemstone to incorporate within the jewellery item.

There are numerous precious/semi-precious stones, other than the ones discussed above, which can also be gifted to a loved one. The most important idea to follow is to gift someone with all the love in the world.

Model: Taireen Quraishi & Anzara Quraishi

Jewellery: Araaz Exclusives

Facebook: araazexclusive