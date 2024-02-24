Elaf Al Dubai launched at Sheraton Dhaka

On 23 February, 2024, under the shimmering lights of Sheraton Dhaka at Banani, House of Ahmed, founded by the husband-and-wife duo of Ahmed Tuhin Reza and Tanzila Elma, launched its latest apparel collection Elaf Al Dubai, which promises to redefine modest fashion with its unique blend of elegance and tradition.

The collection was showcased through a runaway fashion show where popular faces such as Jannatul Ferdous Peya, Tangia Zaman Methila, and Shirin Akter Shela graced the stage wearing attires from Elaf Al Dubai — from kaftans and abayas to shirts and sherwanis — each garment both for men and women narrated its own story of sophistication and cultural pride.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind Elaf Al Dubai, Reza shared, "We went to Dubai and worked with a few international designers there. It was a very enlightening experience that gave us a new perspective on modest fashion. We launched a business there — and now we are excited to introduce Elaf Al Dubai in Bangladesh."

"The collection mirrors Dubai's ambience and aesthetic, embracing the global adoption of diverse cultures. Our aim was to infuse that cosmopolitan diversity into Bangladesh's fashion scene," he further added.

The grandeur of the launch event mirrored the ambition and elegance of the brand itself. Transforming the venue into a Middle Eastern oasis, the atmosphere transported guests straight to the heart of Dubai, setting the stage for what was to be an unforgettable evening.

The presence of dignitaries such as the deputy speaker of the parliament Shamsul Hoque Tuku, and the ambassador of the UAE — alongside other notable figures, highlighted the significance of the event. The fashion show was a display of cultural exchange and a testament to the growing influence of modest fashion on the global stage.

Behind Elaf Al Dubai's success is a story of partnership and passion. Tanzila Elma and Ahmed Tuhin Reza, the visionaries behind the brand, intend to bridge cultures through fashion. Their dedication to understanding and incorporating the nuances of modest wear has culminated in a collection that is as respectful of cultural traditions as it is innovative.

Co-sponsors of the event included Arabika and Al Haramain, the footwear sponsor was Apex and the make-up partner was Privé by Nahila Hedayet.

Elaf Al Dubai's collection will be available on the 10th Floor, CBL Delvista Center, House 44 Rd 12, Dhaka 1212.

Photo: Courtesy