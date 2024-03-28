Choosing timeless loose-fitting wear for Eid and beyond

In recent years, there has been a remarkable shift in fashion trends towards more inclusive and diverse styles, particularly when it comes to comfortable wear. This Eid, the trend continues to soar with a noticeable inclination towards loose-fitting comfort wear, such as kaftans, maxi dresses, and attires inspired by the abaya.

The kaftan and abaya-inspired attires, traditionally worn in Middle Eastern, North African, and South Asian cultures, have been reimagined and embraced not only globally, but also by the fashionistas of our country for their elegance, comfort, and versatility.

These garments, known for their loose fit, not only offer a comfortable clothing option, but also serve as a canvas for artistic expression through intricate designs, patterns, and fabrics. Speaking of the appeal of these loose-fitting attires, Shafayet Hossain Khan, owner and designer of KhanSaab Studio, states, "At the heart of this loose-fitting wear is the use of Chinese silk and aesthetic printed crepe georgette, materials chosen for their unique qualities that show both elegance and modernity and attract the fashion-forward women for its comfort."

Chinese silk, with its luxurious texture and lustrous sheen, introduces a level of sophistication and refinement to these loose-fitting, flowy attires such as the kaftan. Conversely, crepe georgette brings a contrasting element of lightness and adaptability. Its soft texture and matte finish provide a contemporary twist to the traditional forms, making the garments versatile enough for daily wear, while still being distinguished for special occasions.

Khan further emphasises, "The rise of loose-fitting wear as a trend this Eid signals a shift towards more inclusive fashion. These garments cater to all body types, offering a flattering fit that does not adhere to the conventional body standards set by the fashion industry."

The versatility of kaftans and abaya-inspired attire is supreme. They can be styled in numerous ways, making them suitable for various occasions beyond Eid celebrations. Whether dressed up with elaborate accessories for a festive look, or paired down for a casual outing, these garments offer endless styling possibilities.

This versatility, coupled with the opportunity for designers to experiment with fabrics, colours, and embroidery, has led to creative opportunities in the fashion industry, further fuelling their popularity. Designer Shafayet Hossain Khan has brought his Tribe collection for this, which is an innovative step towards the evolution of fashion — showcasing how traditional garments can be reimagined for the modern wardrobe without losing their essence.

Therefore, as we celebrate this Eid, the choice of attire reflects a broader movement towards embracing diversity. The durability and timeless design of loose-fitting dresses mean that they can be worn for years to come, further reducing the environmental impact associated with frequent clothing purchases.

Photo: KhanSaab Studio

Model: Mousumi Hamid

Photographer: Saif Islam

Wardrobe: KhanSaab Studio