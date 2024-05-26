Cherishing the vogue from the golden era

At a time when belly-button reveals and silhouette dresses are ruling the runway, an elegant and detailed Anarkali simply becomes a head turner. Whether attending a summer soiree or a traditional wedding of a closed one, a dress that cries "classic" is something to always look forward to.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

Recently, a web-series reminded us subtly about the importance of elegance, detailing, and the finesse of traditional cuts and embroidery in the way we used to dress.

In this story, we trail back through time to celebrate the beauty of elegant dresses and the strength of women who wears them.

We hope you enjoy as much as we did!

Photo: Adnan Rahman

The strength of a woman

What she has seen is unsurpassable,

And yet they say it's every woman's journey.

Cage her, contain her, drain her of her worth,

Yet she comes back, twice as strong.

Bent but not broken,

shaken but not shattered.

She is resilient!

Rising above a ruined city – she once called home,

Like a phoenix in all her power,

unrestricted, optimistic, and self-assured.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

The Rebel

They call me beautiful,

I say my country matters the most.

They call me graceful,

I say long live liberty.

I hear women are meant to comply,

Of course, only for matters of purpose.

When they denied me my freedom,

I showed them the proud woman, I was — also insane.

Devil be damned,

I never succumbed to their request,

Only for my motherland will my head ever roll.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

Sacrifice is her other name

God made her special,

Otherwise, there's just no explanation

to the incredible strength that makes her.

The way she gives her heart to a philanderer,

Without a day's thought!

Playing with danger and yet seeing no graveyard ahead.

Irony – is her other name,

She is one that terrifies them all.

She is her own story

and the end when it's all over she screams —

I am both love and tragedy. Rewrite history based on me.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

Rising above the tragedies

She speaks for every woman,

Loving fiercely,

In spite of the bouts of pain,

Once she used to be a garden blooming with flowers,

Heartache, treachery and sadness took over,

But she curtailed it,

To become fire out of her own ashes,

She is by far — every woman.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

Impressions of the past - HER

Yes! I am an angry woman,

I take pride in all my ordeals – having no regrets as such.

They say I have killed many,

Maybe I have, and only with my charm.

I am an anxious woman,

Having seen tragedies unfold before my eyes.

I am aghast,

Yet I live my life in harmony.

You want to unravel me — understand me better?

I hope you can read between the lines.

I am a content woman,

The reign of my life has always been in my own hands.

Model: Hira, Joly, Tania, Anonna, Prairy, Tuba

Wardrobe: Almira by Shahrukh Amin

Styling: Sonia Yeasmin Isha

Makeup: Sumon Rahat, Badhon

Location: MRK Studio

Special thanks to Zevar by Faisal Tushar