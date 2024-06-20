Arka Fashion Week 2024 celebrates culture and creativity

The Aloki Convention Center at 211 Tejgaon Link Road transformed into a vibrant hub for the second season of Arka Fashion Week (AFW) from 13 June to 16 June 2024.

Building on its inaugural success, AFW 2024 saw notable attendance, especially among the city's youth, underscoring its growing influence and importance in the local fashion scene. Asad Sattar, the visionary behind Arka Fashion Week and founder of Arka Studio, said, "Our goal at ARKA Fashion Week is to open up the fashion industry to a wider audience and highlight locally designed clothing on a grand scale." He emphasised the need to showcase the underrepresented talent within the country, which this year's event addressed by expanding its format to include a marketplace and design lab, alongside seminars and exhibitions.

Days of design and discovery

The event kicked off with an energetic crowd gathering to witness a special showcase – the Tangail tant exhibition curated by Jewel A Rob. This exhibition brought traditional Bangladeshi weaving art to the forefront, featuring works from eight artists.

Adding to the day's excitement was the Face of Bangladesh competition, a model hunt organised by the Azra Mahmood Talent Camp (AMTC). The competition concluded with Zarif Shabab, Aklima Atika Konika, and Dil Afroz Hasan being declared winners, spotlighting new faces in Bangladeshi fashion.

The second day of AFW showcased the creative potential of fifteen student designers who integrated traditional Tangail tant textiles into contemporary fashion designs, curated by designer Afsana Ferdousi.

The runway lit up with diverse collections from established brands such as AZ, Tori, Grissho, and Vibes Are Lemons, each presenting their unique interpretations of fashion.

The highlight of the day was Bibi Russell's collection, which effortlessly blended timeless elegance with modern design principles. The day concluded with Aranya's 'Colors of Symphony' collection, featuring garments dyed in organic colours like marigold and indigo, emphasising sustainability in fashion.

As the week progressed, the third day did not disappoint. It featured a lineup of brands including One Thousand Poets and Strides Co., showcasing their latest collections. Each brand brought its flavour to the runway, contributing to the narrative of Bangladeshi fashion as both diverse and dynamic.

The final day of AFW was a grand affair, showcasing collections from brands like Glee, Chaap, Ranow, Daania, Twills, and Royal Bengal Tiger. Each collection presented that day added a piece to the mosaic of Bangladeshi fashion, portraying it as rich, eclectic, and ready for the global stage.

Seminars: Enlightening the fashion-forward

This year, AFW enriched its offerings with a series of seminars focusing on pertinent industry topics. A standout session was on Tangail tant, featuring SK Saifur Rahman of Haal Fashion, Prothom Alo, as the keynote speaker. These seminars served as crucial platforms for dialogue and learning, bridging the gap between traditional and contemporary practices.

Additionally, the event delved into the future of Bangladesh's garment industry with a critical seminar titled 'The New Vanguard: Empowering Next-Gen Leadership in Bangladesh's RMG Sector,' moderated by Asad Sattar. This seminar provided a vital platform for understanding the evolving dynamics of the Ready-Made Garment (RMG) sector with its diverse and knowledgeable panellists.

A cultural fiesta beyond fashion

The fashion shows were interspersed with performances from local bands like Karnival and Indalo, adding a musical dimension to the fashion narrative and enhancing the overall ambience of the event. This integration of fashion and music highlighted AFW's role not just as a fashion event but as a cultural festival.

Backed by a dynamic team and with support from sponsors like Miniso, Arka Fashion Week 2024 has created significant buzz and demonstrated its potential as a catalyst for change in the fashion industry. Asad Sattar assured that AFW would continue to innovate and return with more exciting features, aiming to uplift the local fashion industry to new heights.

As we look back at the accomplishments of Arka Fashion Week 2024, it's evident that the event has set a new example for what fashion can represent for Bangladesh. It's not merely about clothing – it's about cultural identity, innovation, and the global narrative of Bangladesh.

Photo: Courtesy