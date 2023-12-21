Affordable alternatives: Shifting from gold to imitation jewellery

In the not-so-distant past, gold jewellery was the star of weddings and special occasions. However, those "golden days" have passed as gold price has hit a record high reaching over Tk 1 lakh per bhori. As the lustre of gold becomes quite unaffordable to many, a new option emerges in the world of fashion: imitation jewellery. It is an affordable choice and a call to switch our preferences according to the changing tides in fashion and finance.

A visit to Gausia and New Market introduces one to an array of imitation jewellery sets showcased behind the glass doors of lines of jewellery shops. From intricate necklaces to shimmering bangles and earrings, these jewellery pieces mimic the finest of gold designs and diamond-cut jewellery.

Ariful Islam Rony, a costume jewellery maker who has been crafting imitation jewellery for almost 26 years informed, "We have a wide collection of imitation jewellery; gold-plated bridal sets, diamond-cut artificial pieces, and formic gold sets and they can be a great alternative to gold without the hefty price tag. Nowadays people, the younger generations, in particular, are embracing this trend."

Rony also mentions that people shopping for weddings either opt for formic gold or diamond cut jewellery sets. In comparison, others prefer antique Jaipur jewellery sets, which would look great with a lehenga or other traditional attires. The gold-plated jewellery pieces include necklaces and bracelets to rings and earrings, coated with a thin layer of gold and offering a rich and authentic appearance.

The diamond cut jewellery, on the other hand, is known for its brilliant sparkle and is cut and shaped to mimic the look of real diamonds. They are ideal for formal events where you want to add a touch of glamour.

A customer purchasing two diamond-cut jewellery sets shared, "I bought these for my daughter's wedding for a total of Tk 20,000 – one of the sets costs about Tk 16000 and another is Tk 4000. We are happy with the purchase as the sets look elegant, well-suited, and fairly affordable."

Again, there are also silver and oxidised jewellery pieces – perfect for those who prefer a bohemian or antique look. Oxidised jewellery offers a distinct charm and these pieces often feature intricate designs that can be paired well with ethnic wear.

As we roamed through the cramped and crowded aisles, admiring the jewellery pieces, we came across a few vendors carrying anklets and bracelets on their hands – closely resembling gold!

After inquiring about the price, shoppers informed us that the price may vary from shop to shop and largely depends on the customer's preference. The interested party may expect a range between Tk 3,500 to Tk 50,000 – depending on the quality and how many pieces are being purchased.

Nevertheless, if you are someone looking for a more upscale experience then boutiques in Gulshan and Banani will be suitable for you. Bashundhara City Shopping Mall is also a great place to browse through multiple stores, compare designs, and find pieces that match your style and budget.

One of the biggest advantages of costume jewellery is its versatility. Whether it is a formal event or a casual gathering, there is always a piece that fits the occasion. The choices are endless – from bold, contemporary designs to classic, timeless pieces – catering to a diverse range of tastes and preferences.

Nevertheless, always inspect the quality of the jewellery. Look for any signs of rusting or discolouration, especially in gold-plated items. That said, bargaining is common in many Dhaka markets, so do not shy away from negotiating the price.

All things considered, imitation jewellery is more than just a temporary fix to the economic pinch of gold prices. It embodies a harmonious blend of elegance and pragmatism, reflecting our adaptive spirit amid economic shifts and evolving fashion trends.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

Model: Maheleka Jabin

Styling: Sonia Yeasmin Isha

Jewellery: Uzmah

MUA: Sumon Rahat