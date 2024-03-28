IUCN-WCEL organises virtual seminar on the future of environmental law and sustainability

An online seminar on "The Future of Environmental Law and Sustainability" has been organised jointly by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and World Commission on Environmental Law (WCEL) on 23 March 2024. Professor Dr. Marie-Claire Cordonier Segger, University of Cambridge and Dr. Lovleen Bhullar, University of Birmingham, participated in meaningful discussions, exchanging crucial perspectives and insights on this topic. The seminar was moderated by Mohammad Golam Sarwar, Doctoral Candidate, SOAS (UK) and Member, International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) –World Commission on Environmental Law (WCEL) Early Career Specialist Group (ECSG).

The future of environmental law and sustainability is poised to evolve in response to increasingly urgent global challenges. With mounting evidence on climate change, biodiversity loss, and resource depletion, legal frameworks will likely become more robust and comprehensive. The seminar shed light on the future of environmental law, likely to become increasingly vital as environmental issues continue to gain prominence globally.

Environmental lawyers are playing a crucial role in advocating for sustainable policies, representing clients in environmental litigation, and navigating complex regulations related to climate change, biodiversity loss, pollution, and resource management, said Dr. Lovleen. As society becomes more environmentally conscious, the demand for skilled environmental lawyers is expected to grow, offering opportunities for specialisation and innovation in legal strategies to address emerging environmental challenges.

Furthermore, Dr. Marie-Claire said there will likely be a focus on international cooperation and coordination to address transboundary environmental issues. Treaties and agreements, such as the Paris Agreement and the Convention on Biological Diversity, will continue to play a crucial role in shaping global environmental policy. In addition, advancements in technology, such as blockchain and satellite monitoring, may revolutionise environmental law enforcement by enhancing transparency and accountability in supply chains and land use practices. Moreover, the concept of environmental justice is expected to gain prominence, ensuring that marginalised communities disproportionately affected by environmental harm have equal access to legal recourse and protection. This may involve incorporating principles of equity and inclusivity into decision-making processes and prioritising the voices of indigenous peoples and local communities in environmental governance. Both the experts emphasised education and public awareness in shaping the future of environmental law and sustainability. As society becomes more informed about the interconnectedness of environmental, social, and economic issues, there will likely be growing pressure on policymakers and businesses to prioritise sustainable practices and prioritise the long-term well-being of both people and the planet.

The event covered by Akhtar Jahan Akhi, student of law, University of Dhaka.