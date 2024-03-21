Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), in collaboration with Dhaka University Moot Court Society (DUMCS), organised the 3rd TIB- DUMCS Anti-Corruption Moot Court

Competition 2023 on 6, 8, and 9 March 2024.

The Competition was inaugurated on 6 March 2024 at the Department of Law, University of Dhaka. The inauguration ceremony was graced by Professor Dr A.S.M. Maksud Kamal, the honorable vice-chancellor of the University of Dhaka as the Chief Guest and chaired by Professor Dr Shima Zaman, Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Dhaka. The ceremony was also attended by honorable guests like Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, TIB, Professor Dr Md. Rahmat Ullah, Chairman, Department of Law, University of Dhaka, Professor Dr Sumaiya Khair, Professor, Department of Law, University of Dhaka and

Adviser, Executive Management, TIB, Professor Dr Mohammad Nazmuzzaman Bhuian, Professor, Department of Law, University of Dhaka and Chief Moderator, DUMCS, and other faculty members of the Department of Law, University of Dhaka.

The preliminary rounds of the competition took place on 8 March, followed by the advanced rounds on 9 March at the MIDAS Centre, Dhanmondi. Teams representing twenty public and private universities across the country participated in the competition. The Grand Finale of the competition was adjudicated by Mr Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, Honourable Judge, High Court Division, Supreme Court of Bangladesh, Mr Justice Md Rezaul Haque, Honourable Judge, High Court Division, Supreme Court of Bangladesh, and Mr Justice Md Akram Hossain Chowdhury, Honourable Judge, High Court Division, Supreme Court of Bangladesh.

While the team from the University of Dhaka, consisting of Oishe Rahman, Kazi Rakib Hossain, and Rafid Azad Saumik emerged as the Champion, the team from the State University of Bangladesh consisting of Shah Nawaz Sharif, Anika Tabassum Haque and Mahmudul Hasan Bhuyan became the Runners-up. The Best Memorial award, 2nd Best Memorial award, and the 3rd Best Memorial award went to Uttara University, University of Dhaka, and Jagannath University, respectively. Moreover, East West University was recognised as the Best New Team, and University of Dhaka was awarded the 'Spirit of TIB award'. Individually, Rafid Azad Saumik was recognized as the Best Oralist of the competition, while Oishe Rahman received the Second-Best Oralist award and Anika Tabassum Haque won the Third-Best Oralist award showcasing their exceptional advocacy skills.

The TIB-DUMCS Anti-Corruption Moot Court competition plays a significant role as it provides a platform for students to engage in legal advocacy focused on combating corruption. It aims to raise awareness about corruption, foster legal skills development, and promote ethical standards in legal practice and beyond. Additionally, by addressing

real-world corruption scenarios, the competition contributes to the advancement of anti-corruption efforts and the rule of law in Bangladesh.

Event covered by Sharmista Banik, student of law, University of Dhaka.