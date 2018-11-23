 EC, cops form alliance against Oikyafront: Rizvi | The Daily Star
Home JS Polls 2018
04:46 PM, November 23, 2018 / LAST MODIFIED: 04:52 PM, November 23, 2018

EC, cops form alliance against Oikyafront: Rizvi

Share this with

Copy this link
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on November 23, 2018 allege that the Election Commission and police officials have formed an alliance against BNP and Jatiya Oikyafront. Photo: Collected

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today alleged that the Election Commission and police officials have formed an alliance against BNP and Jatiya Oikyafront.

He came up with the allegation at a press briefing at the party's Nayapaltan office in the morning.

"They (EC and police officials) have held a meeting to chalk out a grand plan to repress BNP and Oikyafront leaders and activists ahead of the parliamentary elections," Rizvi said.

He claimed that the EC is working round-the-clock to ensure level-playing field for the ruling party.

"The police force will diligently work in league with the EC so that a free and fair election cannot be held. The victory of the Oikyafront is inevitable if a free and fair election is held,” he claimed.

About filing of "fictitious" cases, he said, “filing of such cases is continuing uninterruptedly though the police commissioner said that no more fictitious cases will be filed after the announcement of the election schedule".

"Although the electioneering has yet to begin, the AL nomination aspirants have launched their campaign in full swing using loudspeakers whereas BNP leaders cannot even hold meetings inside their residence," Rizvi claimed.

WHEN IS THE ELECTION?

Election Commission has revised polls schedule, deferring the 11th general election by a week to December 30.

The authorities have fixed November 28 as the deadline for filing nomination papers, December 2 for scrutiny and December 9 last date for nomination withdrawal.

The first schedule for the parliamentary election was December 23. Later, the commission rescheduled the election on December 30 following demands from several opposition political parties.

Related Topics

Related Stories

Stay updated on the go with The Daily Star Android & iOS News App. Click here to download it for your device.

The Daily Star Breaking news alert on your phone

Grameenphone:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 22222

Robi:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2222


Banglalink:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2225

Find more information on SMS subscription

Leave your comments

Comment Policy

Top News

View More

More from JS Polls 2018

'It's our last chance'
‘Incorporate country’s planning, dev issues in polls manifestoes’
National Election 2018
‘EC won't backtrack from use of EVMs’
National Election 2018
Stay alert
Bangladesh Bank launches mobile app
Provide loan info to ROs

Share this with

Copy this link

Top News

View More

Related Stories

Latest from Star Live
Daily Star Bangla

    In case you missed it

    Rohingya crisis A concern for the region
    Rohingya crisis: A concern for the region
    Change Maker: Dragon fruit kindles hope
    From land of death, despair
    The Joy of Cropping
    Violence in Rakhine: India keeps off the Bali declaration

    Multimedia you may like
    Today's Gallery (2018.11.23)
    Today's Gallery (2018.11.21)
    Today's Gallery (2018.11.20)
    Today's Gallery (2018.11.19)
    Today's Gallery (2018.11.18)
    Today's Gallery (2018.11.17)
    Top