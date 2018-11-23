EC, cops form alliance against Oikyafront: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today alleged that the Election Commission and police officials have formed an alliance against BNP and Jatiya Oikyafront.

He came up with the allegation at a press briefing at the party's Nayapaltan office in the morning.

"They (EC and police officials) have held a meeting to chalk out a grand plan to repress BNP and Oikyafront leaders and activists ahead of the parliamentary elections," Rizvi said.

He claimed that the EC is working round-the-clock to ensure level-playing field for the ruling party.

"The police force will diligently work in league with the EC so that a free and fair election cannot be held. The victory of the Oikyafront is inevitable if a free and fair election is held,” he claimed.

About filing of "fictitious" cases, he said, “filing of such cases is continuing uninterruptedly though the police commissioner said that no more fictitious cases will be filed after the announcement of the election schedule".

"Although the electioneering has yet to begin, the AL nomination aspirants have launched their campaign in full swing using loudspeakers whereas BNP leaders cannot even hold meetings inside their residence," Rizvi claimed.

WHEN IS THE ELECTION?

Election Commission has revised polls schedule, deferring the 11th general election by a week to December 30.

The authorities have fixed November 28 as the deadline for filing nomination papers, December 2 for scrutiny and December 9 last date for nomination withdrawal.

The first schedule for the parliamentary election was December 23. Later, the commission rescheduled the election on December 30 following demands from several opposition political parties.