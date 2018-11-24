 Bureaucrats, top police held secret meeting to rig general election
09:38 PM, November 24, 2018 / LAST MODIFIED: 09:57 PM, November 24, 2018

Bureaucrats, top cops held secret meeting to rig polls: Rizvi

BNP on November 24, 2018 allege that some top officials of civil administration and law enforcement agencies including five bureaucrats have held a “secret meeting” in Dhaka to “yield result in the upcoming general election in favour of the ruling quarter”. Photo: Courtesy

BNP today alleged that some top officials of civil administration and law enforcement agencies including five bureaucrats have held a “secret meeting” in Dhaka to “yield result in the upcoming general election in favour of the ruling quarter”.

“The two-and-a-half-hour-long meeting was held at a conference room of the Officers’ Club around 7:30pm on November 20,” BNP Joint Secretary General Rizvi Ahmed claimed at a press conference this noon.

Addressing the press conference held at BNP’s Nayapaltan central office, Rizvi also the spokesperson of the party alleged, “They chalked out an election engineering set up and reviewed the plan in the meeting.”

“In the meeting, they found a total of 33 seats are confirmed for the boat, electoral symbol of Awami League, while there will be contest in 60 to 65 seats. There is no other possibility of the AL’s victory in the rest of the seats,” Rizvi said quoting a police source.

“After holding an elaborate discussion, the top officials reached a decision that the EC would maintain strong noncooperation with BNP-front keeping the civil administration untouched. The arrest, abduction and disappearance of their party men and their harassment will have to increase to create a situation so they are forced to keep aside from the election,” Rizvi quoted the source.

The BNP leader said, “The plan of the secret meeting has started being executed through the killing of the party’s nomination seeker Adu Bakar Abu whose body was found floating in the Buriganga on Monday, a day after he went missing from the capital’s Bijoynagar area.”

The meeting also took the decision on “intensifying arrest and harassment of BNP men so that no one can dare to appear in polling centres during the election”, he said.

“If the victory of the BNP is not resisted, they hatched a plan to snatch the victory for Awami League through a media coup using the state-run channel Bangladesh Television,” he said.

The polls result will be published through the BTV and measure will have to be taken so that all channels relay the results through the BTV, he said about the decision of the meeting.

Apart from these, Rizvi alleged that an “election monitoring team with eight Awami League leaders has been formed by the police headquarters to control the forthcoming general election”.

Furthermore, around 45 retired and incumbent government high officials have been appointed as mentors at 64 districts in the country and the government has set up an instance by doing so, he said.

He said, a secret committee has been formed and they have also held a meeting in Dhaka to rig the election.

Claiming that the EC has been working at the “behest of the government”, Rizvi said the controversial officers will have to be withdrawn for the interest of holding of the next general election in a free, fair and credible manner.

