 Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar hospitalised | Daily Star
07:40 PM, November 11, 2019 / LAST MODIFIED: 08:39 PM, November 11, 2019

Lata Mangeshkar hospitalised

Lata Mangeshkar. Photo: Collected

Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after she complained of breathing difficulties.

She was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital today, our New Delhi correspondent reports quoting hospital sources.

Mangeshkar, who turned 90 on September 28, was stated to be critical, they said.

"She was brought to the hospital around 2:00am local time. She is critical and in ICU," the sources said.

The singer was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour in 2001.

