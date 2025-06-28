Two Covid deaths, one dengue fatality in 24 hours

At least two people have died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 9:00am yesterday, while seven new infections were reported during the same period, according to the DGHS.

A total of 181 samples were tested for the virus in that period, bringing the number of confirmed Covid-related deaths to 22 since January.

After months of low activity, a Covid-related death was first reported on June 5, prompting the health authorities to reissue precautionary guidelines, including the use of face masks in public spaces.

Meanwhile, one person died of dengue in the last 24 hours till 9:00am yesterday, with 262 admitted to hospitals, according to DGHS data.