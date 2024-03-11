Raahib Reza’s death at Labaid: HC orders to form committee to probe negligence

The High Court today ordered the government to form an independent committee led by an additional secretary of the health ministry to probe the allegation of gross negligence that caused the death of Raahib Reza at Labaid Specialized Hospital in the capital's Dhanmondi.

Other members of the committee will include a lawyer and medical experts, and they will have to submit a report before the HC in three months, the court said in the order.

Raahib, 31, who was working as a production manager and information technology consultant at Star Tech, died allegedly due to cardiac arrest while undergoing endoscopy at Labaid Hospital on February 19.

In response to a writ petition, the HC today issued a rule asking the officials concerned of the government to explain they should not be directed to constitute a medical board in order to deal with all kinds of medical negligence.

In the rule, the HC asked the respondents concerned to show causes why they should not be directed to pay Tk 10 crore as compensation to Rahib's family.

The bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat issued the order and rule following a writ petition filed by the family members of Raahib seeking necessary directives.

Writ petitioners' lawyer Barrister Rashna Imam told the HC that the failure of the respondents -- officials concerned of the health ministry, DGHS, and Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council -- to take action against Labaid and Dr Mamun Al Mahtab Swapnil for gross medical negligence that led to the death of Raahib violated the fundamental rights of her clients and the deceased.

Relatives reportedly alleged that anaesthesia was administered to Raahib Reza without seeing the test report at Labaid Hospital.

Deputy Attorney General Sk Shaifuzzaman represented the state during the hearing.