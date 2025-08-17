Intern doctors at SBMCH go on indefinite strike after attack

Intern doctors at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) in Barishal went on an indefinite strike this afternoon following the alleged assault on a doctor and hospital staff during health reform protests.

The strike was declared around 3:00pm today.

"We had earlier gone on strike on August 14, demanding workplace security, but withdrew it upon the request of the hospital director, considering patients' suffering. Yet today, miscreants under the cover of the same movement carried out a sudden attack on our indoor medical officer of Medicine Unit-2, Dr Dilip Roy, and also assaulted hospital staff," said a press release issued by the intern doctors.

The attackers also hurled brick chips at the hospital building, spreading panic, it added.

"We strongly condemn this and demand the arrest of those responsible within 24 hours. As our workplace security has been severely compromised, we are compelled to declare an indefinite strike from 3:00pm," the release added.

Shakhawat Hossain Soikat, president of the Mid-Level Doctors' Association, said a group of students from several schools and colleges took position at the hospital entrance and threatened doctors, nurses, and staff. Around 2:00pm, Dr Dilip Roy was beaten up. Such violence left doctors and patients alike feeling unsafe, he said.

Brig Gen Dr AKM Moshiul Munir, director of SBMCH, said, "Immediately after the incident, doctors, nurses, and staff sought justice from me. I urged them to remain calm and continue their duties."

Later, with police assistance, some doctors were brought back to provide emergency services. Routine healthcare remains disrupted, he added.