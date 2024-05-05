Heatwave: National guideline launched to mitigate health risks

To protect children and vulnerable populations, including expecting mothers, from heat-related health risks, the Directorate General of Health Services today announced a national guideline on heat-related illnesses.

DGHS, with support from Unicef, unveiled the guidelines during a programme at a city hotel.

The country witnessed an extremely hot April this year, with several heatwaves sweeping across it. "Heat alerts" were also issued amid the sweltering heat, resulting in the closure of educational institutions by education ministry.

A total of 15 people died of heatstroke across Bangladesh in the last 14 days, according to DGHS.

The guideline, titled ''National Guideline on Heat-Related Illness'', has 17 chapters, including clinical manifestation, management, and assessment of heatstroke for adult populations, pregnant women, infants, children, and adolescents.

The guidelines include Unicef's heatwave framework -- BEAT. BEAT, as an acronym, refers to -- Be Aware of heat stress and protect yourself, Easily identify the symptoms of heat stress, Act immediately to protect yourself and others, and Take the person to a health facility if they are showing serious symptoms.

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen said children, the elderly, and those with various diseases have been prioritised in this guideline. Instructions have been given to hospitals to follow the guidelines across the country, he added.

Doctors have been trained online in light of this guideline, he added.

Unicef Deputy Representative Emma Bringham said a recent report by Unicef estimates that from 2020 to 2050, the number of children in Bangladesh exposed to high heatwave frequencies will increase from 2.6 million to over 35 million.

DGHS Additional Director (planning & development) Meerjady Sabrina Flora, said alongside climate change, unplanned urbanisation is responsible for the heatwave.

The heat stress impacts mental health, the economy, and causes various health risks, she added.

DGHS Director General Abul Bashar Mohammed Khurshid Alam presided over the programme. DGHS Director (planning & research) Afreena Mahmood also spoke.