Health minister asks hospitals in Sylhet to store medicines, saline

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen today asked the authorities of all public hospitals in the flood-affected Sylhet region to keep an adequate stock of saline and medicines to tackle the outbreak of water-borne diseases including diarrhoea.

He gave the directives during an urgent meeting -- with the concerned officials of the Sylhet division's health service sector -- through videoconferencing from the Bangladesh Secretariat here.

The health minister said enough saline and medicines should be stored in hospitals and medical centres to deal with the outbreak of diarrhoea and other water-borne diseases in flood-affected region.

Besides, he asked the authorities concerned to keep enough anti-venom in hospitals to provide treatment to the patients suffering from snake bites.

Samanta Lal also instructed them to take necessary measures to provide proper healthcare to flood-hit people in consultation with local lawmakers.

Health Services Division Secretary Md Jahangir Alam, Additional Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Ahmedul Kabir and Sylhet division's DGHS officials joined the online meeting.

Meanwhile, Samanta Lal Sen today visited Dhaka Medical College Hospital in the afternoon. During his visit, he exchanged Eid greetings with the doctors and inquired about the overall situation of the hospital.

He also visited the microbiology, biochemistry and pathology labs there.