Barishal health officials urge caution in the wake of new coronavirus variant

Health authorities in Barishal have urged residents to strictly follow health guidelines in the wake of a new coronavirus variant.

Despite directives from the Barishal Divisional Health Office to set up isolation facilities in 40 hospitals and health complexes across the division, no visible implementation has taken place yet.

Hospital authorities admitted that due to shortages of testing kits and other essential supplies, no Covid-19 tests are currently being conducted in the region.

Maloy Krishna Baral, residential medical officer at Barishal General Hospital, said the hospital received instructions during an online meeting with the Divisional Health Office on Thursday to arrange isolation facilities.

"We plan to prepare a room on the third floor of the hospital after Eid," he said, adding, "However, at the moment, we cannot conduct any tests for the virus because the outdated testing kits from two years ago are no longer usable. We've already informed the authorities and requested new kits and supplies."

In the absence of testing, treatment is being administered based on clinical symptoms.

"When patients present with cold, fever, or breathing difficulties, we consider the possibility of the new variant and prescribe appropriate medications with caution," he said.

Shyamal Krishna Mondal, director of the Barishal Divisional Health Office, confirmed that instructions have been issued to all 40 hospitals and health complexes in the division to prepare isolation units.

"We've informed the central authorities to supply the required testing kits and equipment," he said. "For now, strict adherence to health protocols is our only option. People should wear masks when necessary and isolate themselves if they show symptoms."

He further noted that although testing is not yet available, preparations are underway to provide treatment for those exhibiting symptoms such as cold, fever, and respiratory distress, keeping in mind the threat of the new variant.

"We don't see any alternative other than strictly following health guidelines at this stage," he added.