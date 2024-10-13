WHO and TikTok team up for health awareness

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has partnered with TikTok, the popular short-form video platform, to promote reliable, science-based health information. This year-long collaboration reflects WHO's commitment to using digital platforms to enhance global health literacy and foster healthy behaviours in an increasingly digital world.

Social media plays a vital role in shaping health-related decisions, with one in four young adults seeking news on platforms like TikTok. However, misinformation and malinformation are rampant online, prompting WHO and TikTok to join forces to address these challenges by encouraging the dissemination of evidence-based content and fostering positive health conversations.

Dr Jeremy Farrar, WHO Chief Scientist, stated, "This collaboration can prove to be an inflection point in how platforms can be more socially responsible." By partnering with TikTok, WHO aims to provide credible information and facilitate scientific discussions to create a healthier future for all.

With over a billion users, TikTok is leveraging its platform to raise health awareness and provide access to trustworthy information. The collaboration will focus on relevant health topics, transforming scientific data into relatable and digestible video content. TikTok's creator training programs will also support influencers in delivering accurate health information.

The partnership aims to bridge the gap between scientific knowledge and everyday life, ensuring that health conversations on TikTok are impactful and informed.

Source: World Health Organisation