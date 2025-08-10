The importance of breastfeeding: A lifelong investment in health and well-being

World Breastfeeding Week, celebrated annually during the first week of August.

Breastfeeding is one of the most powerful ways to ensure the health and survival of infants, providing crucial nutrients and antibodies that protect against common diseases such as diarrhoea, pneumonia, and infections. But its benefits go far beyond infancy, impacting both the child's long-term health and the mother's well-being. Despite these remarkable benefits, only 48% of infants globally are exclusively breastfed for the first six months, well below the World Health Organisation (WHO) target of 60% by 2030.

Why breastfeeding matters

Breastfeeding is the gold standard in infant nutrition, offering not only essential nutrients but also immune protection that formula milk cannot provide. In the early months of life, breast milk acts as a natural vaccine, offering infants vital protection against infections and diseases that can be life-threatening. The World Health Organisation and UNICEF recommend exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life to support optimal growth, development, and health.

Moreover, breastfeeding plays a role in reducing healthcare costs, as it lowers the incidence of childhood diseases that often require expensive treatments and hospitalisations. In the long run, breastfeeding contributes to better cognitive development, which can positively impact a child's educational and social outcomes.

The long-term benefits of breastfeeding

While the immediate benefits for infants are well-documented, breastfeeding also has significant long-term health effects. Children who are breastfed are less likely to develop chronic diseases such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular issues later in life. These benefits stem from the healthy fats, proteins, and antibodies found in breast milk, which help promote healthy development during the early stages of life.

For mothers, the benefits are just as significant. Breastfeeding has been shown to reduce the risk of postpartum haemorrhage, and women who breastfeed have a lower risk of developing breast and ovarian cancers, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. Furthermore, breastfeeding helps mothers recover faster from childbirth and contributes to bonding with their newborns, which is crucial for emotional well-being.

The need for support and education

Despite the clear benefits of breastfeeding, many mothers around the world do not receive the support they need to breastfeed successfully. One of the main challenges is a lack of skilled breastfeeding counselling during the crucial first days and months after birth. Research indicates that only 20% of countries provide training in infant and young child feeding for healthcare providers, meaning many new mothers leave hospitals without essential breastfeeding guidance.

Ensuring that all healthcare workers are properly trained in breastfeeding support is essential for helping mothers navigate the challenges they face. These challenges can range from latching difficulties to returning to work, where mothers may struggle to maintain breastfeeding while balancing their professional responsibilities. Providing ongoing, skilled breastfeeding counselling in hospitals, health clinics, and community settings can help address these issues and ensure that mothers receive the guidance they need to breastfeed successfully.

Breastfeeding offers unmatched health benefits, from protecting babies against disease to promoting lifelong health for both mothers and children. However, to fully realise these benefits, societies must prioritise breastfeeding support through education, skilled counselling, and policies that protect and empower mothers.

By investing in breastfeeding today, we are making a commitment to the health, well-being, and economic prosperity of future generations.