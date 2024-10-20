Healthcare
Sun Oct 20, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Oct 20, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Healthcare

Single-dose HPV vaccine for cervical cancer prevention

Sun Oct 20, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Oct 20, 2024 12:00 AM

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced the approval of Cecolin® as the fourth prequalified human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine for use in a single-dose schedule. This decision is based on new data meeting WHO's 2022 criteria for alternative vaccine schedules, and it marks a significant step toward increasing the sustainable supply of HPV vaccines, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

Cervical cancer, which affects over 660,000 women globally each year, is largely preventable through HPV vaccination. Tragically, 90% of deaths from cervical cancer occur in low-resource settings, with 19 of the 20 hardest-hit countries located in Africa.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Since 2018, HPV vaccine rollouts have faced global supply shortages, further impacted by production issues earlier this year. However, the approval of Cecolin® for single-dose use provides countries with an additional option, allowing them to vaccinate more girls against HPV, a key step in eliminating cervical cancer.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, emphasised the goal of eradicating cervical cancer, highlighting the impact of the new vaccine schedule. In 2023, global HPV vaccine coverage among girls aged 9–14 years increased to 27%, with 57 countries adopting the single-dose schedule by September 2024. 

In addition, WHO has prequalified a fifth HPV vaccine, Walrinvax®, which is currently available in a two-dose schedule. Ongoing research will determine its potential for single-dose use in the future.

Source: World Health Organisation

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

পুনর্লিখন নয়, সংবিধান সংশোধন করা বাঞ্ছনীয়: সেমিনারে বক্তারা

‘স্বাধীনতা বলে আমাদের কিছুই ছিল না। আমাদের আইনি অধিকার, মৌলিক অধিকার, যত কথা আইন ও সংবিধানে ছিল কোনোটাই পালিত হচ্ছিল না।’

৪২ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

অসহযোগিতা করলে সিস্টেম ভেঙে নতুন লোক নিয়োগ: আসিফ মাহমুদ

৭ মিনিট আগে