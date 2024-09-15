A silent struggle of Cystic Fibrosis in Bangladesh

September 8th is the Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Day, which is celebrated globally by patients, parents, and healthcare professionals to raise awareness and support. Cystic Fibrosis (CF) is a genetic disorder that disrupts the lungs and digestive system by causing the production of thick, sticky mucus. This mucus leads to blocked airways, making breathing difficult and increasing the risk of lung infections.

Common symptoms include chronic cough and digestive problems such as poor growth and greasy stools. In infants, CF may present as poor weight gain and skin that tastes unusually salty.

In Bangladesh, CF is relatively rare and often underdiagnosed due to limited awareness and resources. The condition is often underdiagnosed or misdiagnosed due to this lack of awareness and the misconception that it primarily affects Caucasian populations. However, we have more than 200 CF cases from primary and secondary data. The exact prevalence is unclear, but it is less common compared to Western countries. Many cases are misdiagnosed as other respiratory or digestive conditions, partly due to a lack of awareness among healthcare professionals and the general population.

CF is inherited, requiring both parents to be carriers of the CF gene. While more prevalent in people of European descent, CF can affect individuals from any country, including Bangladesh.

Diagnosis involves several key tests. The sweat chloride test measures the amount of chloride (salt) in sweat, with elevated levels indicating CF. Genetic testing identifies mutations in the CFTR gene, confirming the diagnosis. Radiological exams, like chest X-rays or High-Resolution Computed Tomography (HRCT) scans, help evaluate lung damage and mucus buildup.

In Bangladesh, treatment options for cystic fibrosis are gradually improving but still remain limited. A few hospitals in Dhaka provide specialised care, including medications and physiotherapy. Enhancing awareness and promoting early diagnosis are crucial steps toward better management and quality of life for individuals with CF. We hope to explore the potential of gene therapy in the future.

The writer is an Assistant Professor (Pediatrics) of Saheed Sayed Nazrul Islam Medical College & Hospital in Kishoreganj.