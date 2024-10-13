Rising heat, rising risk: Diarrhoeal cases set to soar in Dhaka

As one of the most densely populated cities in the world, Dhaka already faces a significant burden from diarrhoeal diseases, driven by factors like overcrowding, poor sanitation, and water contamination. With the looming threat of climate change, these challenges are expected to intensify. Warmer temperatures, irregular rainfall, and increasing humidity could create an environment where waterborne diseases flourish, straining the city's public health infrastructure.

A recent study, published in PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases and led by researchers from University College London, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b), warns that hospitalisations from diarrhoeal diseases in Dhaka are likely to rise significantly by the year 2100 due to climate change. The study predicts that even if global efforts keep warming within the 2°C threshold set by the Paris Agreement, hospitalisations will increase by up to 7.4%, with children under five particularly vulnerable.

These findings highlight the growing impact of climate change on public health, underscoring that even moderate increases in global temperature could exacerbate existing health crises. Dhaka, with its high population density and fragile infrastructure, could see worsening water quality and increased disease transmission as temperatures rise.

The authors stress the importance of strengthening the city's public health systems to cope with the projected rise in diarrhoeal diseases. Addressing sanitation, water safety, and climate resilience will be critical in preventing and managing the anticipated health risks. This study serves as a call to action for both local authorities and global health leaders to prioritise climate adaptation strategies.