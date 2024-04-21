Ongoing heatwave: Diarrhoea cases on sharp rise

Nineteen-month-old Nazmul Hasan has been suffering from diarrhoea since Friday. He was initially admitted to Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex in Mymensingh, but his condition worsened. Yesterday, in a critical situation, Nazmul was transferred to the International Centre for Diarrheal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) hospital in Dhaka.

Nazmul's case is not unique as the ongoing heatwave is causing a surge in heat-related diseases, especially among children and the elderly.

Hospitals in Dhaka are seeing a surge in patients from all over the country, presenting symptoms ranging from colds and coughs to fever and vomiting. Diarrhoea, headache, sore throat, and shortness of breath are among the more prevalent complaints among these individuals.

An average of 30 patients are being admitted per hour to the icddr,b in Mohakhali. By 2:00pm yesterday, 274 individuals had been admitted for heat and diarrhoea-related complications, a decrease from the previous day's count of 456 admissions, said hospital officials.

At the emergency department of icddr,b hospital, 55-year-old Anwar Hossain is receiving treatment. His younger brother, Shahidullah, was beside him. Shahidullah, who resides in Old Dhaka, said Anwar, a shopkeeper in the Alubazar area, fell ill after a day of working in the heat, experiencing weakness, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

icddr,b doctor Sayeda Haque said, "There is typically an increase in the number of patients during this time of the year. Children, the elderly, and individuals with existing health conditions are particularly vulnerable to diarrhoea and other illnesses in the heat."

She suggested people to have plenty of water and saline.

Around 30 percent of children are impacted by rotavirus. They experience symptoms like fever, cold, and cough during season changes, she added.

Rotaviruses are the most common cause of diarrhoeal disease among infants and young children.

Dr Sayeda advised everyone to boil water before using. "As temperatures rise, bacteria become more active, leading to increased cases of diarrhoea, often exacerbated by high humidity and consumption of open-stale food," she explained.