Long COVID linked to lasting cognitive issues

A recent study published in the Brain found that people who suffer from long-term COVID may experience significant cognitive issues lasting for over a year. The research, conducted during the first wave of the pandemic, compared COVID-19 patients with ongoing symptoms to those who fully recovered.

Out of the 105 patients studied, 83 reported long-term neurological symptoms such as memory loss and difficulty concentrating. Common complaints included severe fatigue (82%), headaches (72%), anxiety (58%), weakness in the limbs (57%), insomnia (57%), and depression (46%).

Key findings showed that nearly half of those with long COVID had noticeable memory problems, including difficulties with both verbal and visual memory. Around 27% of patients showed significant issues with attention, verbal working memory, processing speed, and verbal fluency compared to healthy individuals and recovered COVID-19 patients. Furthermore, 20% of those affected had severe cognitive impairment.

Brain scans revealed that patients with long-term COVID had noticeable changes in their brain structure, particularly in areas linked to memory and attention. These brain changes were more common in patients who had severe initial COVID-19 infections.

The study highlights the serious and lasting impact of long-term COVID on mental functions, underscoring the importance of recognising and addressing these long-term symptoms. This study emphasises the need for ongoing support and treatment for those affected.