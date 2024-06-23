Healthcare
Sun Jun 23, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Jun 23, 2024 02:47 AM

Most Viewed

Healthcare

Long COVID linked to lasting cognitive issues

Sun Jun 23, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Jun 23, 2024 02:47 AM

A recent study published in the Brain found that people who suffer from long-term COVID may experience significant cognitive issues lasting for over a year. The research, conducted during the first wave of the pandemic, compared COVID-19 patients with ongoing symptoms to those who fully recovered.

Out of the 105 patients studied, 83 reported long-term neurological symptoms such as memory loss and difficulty concentrating. Common complaints included severe fatigue (82%), headaches (72%), anxiety (58%), weakness in the limbs (57%), insomnia (57%), and depression (46%).

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Key findings showed that nearly half of those with long COVID had noticeable memory problems, including difficulties with both verbal and visual memory. Around 27% of patients showed significant issues with attention, verbal working memory, processing speed, and verbal fluency compared to healthy individuals and recovered COVID-19 patients. Furthermore, 20% of those affected had severe cognitive impairment.

Brain scans revealed that patients with long-term COVID had noticeable changes in their brain structure, particularly in areas linked to memory and attention. These brain changes were more common in patients who had severe initial COVID-19 infections.

The study highlights the serious and lasting impact of long-term COVID on mental functions, underscoring the importance of recognising and addressing these long-term symptoms. This study emphasises the need for ongoing support and treatment for those affected.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
আবারও ব্যাংক ঋণ ১ লাখ কোটি টাকা ছাড়িয়ে যাবে
|বাংলাদেশ

পুলিশ বাহিনীর সংবাদ প্রকাশে সতর্কতা চায় স্বরাষ্ট্র মন্ত্রণালয়ও

এ বিষয়ে ব্যবস্থা নিতে তথ্য ও সম্প্রচার মন্ত্রণালয়কে চিঠি দিয়েছে স্বরাষ্ট্র মন্ত্রণালয়।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অর্থনীতি

শূন্য থেকে ‘সম্পদের পাহাড়’

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification