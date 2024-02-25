A lonely killer - Part I

Loneliness is increasingly becoming a significant daily issue, with profound implications for both physical and mental health. Recognised as a major threat to global well-being by scientists, its detrimental effects rival those of prevalent modern health concerns such as obesity, smoking, physical inactivity, and air pollution.

Loneliness is linked to an elevated risk of depression, anxiety, and dementia, mirroring the hazards posed by social disconnection. The mortality impact of social isolation surpasses that of obesity and physical inactivity, akin to smoking up to fifteen cigarettes daily.

Furthermore, a society lacking social connections suffers adverse repercussions on involvement, productivity, and performance in civic organisations, family circles, and workplaces. Social isolation and loneliness have been associated not only with heightened stroke risk but also with an increased susceptibility to type 2 diabetes. Addressing loneliness is imperative for fostering holistic well-being and ensuring healthier, more connected communities.

It is not surprising that loneliness is painful. A brain imaging study showed that feeling ostracised activates our neural pain matrix. Several studies show that ostracising others hurts us as much as being ostracised ourselves.

Among the factors that increase the risk of loneliness are living alone, being unmarried (single, divorced, widowed), not participating in social groups, retirement, and physical impairments. A recent survey showed that 50 percent of the population of Brazil indicated being lonely. It has also been observed that Americans are becoming lonelier.

Curiously, even after being in a long-term relationship, married people may still feel lonely.

E-mail: [email protected]