JMI, Apollo to open clinic in Dhaka

Apollo Hospital Enterprise Limited, India's multinational hospital chain and JMI group of Bangladesh, is going to establish and operate Apollo Clinic in Dhaka by this year.

A licence agreement has been signed in this regard today between JMI Specialized Hospital Limited of JMI Group and Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited held at capital's Hotel Pan Pacific Sonargaon.

Md Abdur Razzaq, chairman of JMI Specialized Hospital Limited and Tarun Gulati, head of franchise business of Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited, signed the agreement.

JMI Group Chairman Md Jabed Iqbal Pathan, JMI Specialized Hospital CEO Tamjeed Alam, and Assistant General Manager of Apollo Health and Lifestyle Sachin Gupta were present, among others.