Birganj Health Complex in Dinajpur: X-ray room locked for 8 months

Patients at Birganj Upazila Health Complex in Dinajpur have been suffering for the last eight months as the X-ray service of the medical centre remains suspended following retirement of its only radiographer.

Bipul Kumar Mondal, radiographer at the health complex, went into retirement on May 23 last year.

Since then, the X-ray machine remains non-operational and the room locked. As a result, patients are forced to go to private clinics and diagnostic centres.

According to officials, a patient can avail of X-ray service at the government-run health complex for Tk 75-125, while private centres charge Tk 400-600 for that.

Nazmul Islam, a local resident, said, "We now have to go to Dinajpur town or Thakurgaon for an X-ray, that too spending around five times more."

Many people cannot even afford spending that much money for treatment, he added.

Md Rashidul Islam, a patient at the health complex, said, "It's unfortunate that a medical complex has to suspend its X-ray service due to the retirement of its operator."

Against a collective demand from the local community for resuming the service, the health complex authorities recently acquired a digital X-ray machine for screening tuberculosis patients.

Ironically, it is also not working due to technical complications.

As such, the radiology room has been closed for past months, as seen by this correspondent during a recent visit.

Dr Mohammad Mohsin, upazila family planning officer and in-charge of the health complex, said due to manpower shortage, the vacant post could not be filled yet.

A letter was sent to the health department in this regard, he added.