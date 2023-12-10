Sticker shock

Consumers cut onion purchase as prices soar

Prices of onion increased by Tk 100 or more per kg overnight at kitchen markets across the country as traders began stockpiling following the news that India had extended a virtual restriction on its export.

On October 28, Indian authorities set a minimum export price of $800 per tonne of onions for the rest of the year. The price made it largely impossible for Bangladeshi traders to import the essential cooking ingredient.

On Friday, New Delhi extended the curb until the end of March.

Wholesale and grocery shop owners in Bangladesh blame India's move for the sudden hike in prices even though the restriction is not new.

As rising prices of essentials have already been making it harder for people to make ends meet, the nearly twofold hike shocked consumers.

At Kazir Dewri market in Chattogram, a kg of onions was sold for around Tk 240 yesterday, up from Friday's Tk 140.

The consumers rights directorate raided different kitchen markets across the country and punished 133 businesses, but the initiative had little effect on the prices.

At Karwan Bazar, retailers were asking up to Tk 220 for a kg around 8:15pm.

Earlier in November 2019, onion prices went up to Tk 250 as India banned export of onion.

Farmers in Bangladesh produced around 34 lakh tonnes of onion this year, but the country still has to import 6-7 lakh tonnes to meet the demand.

Onion prices first increased this year in August when India slapped a 40 percent tariff on export. When India set the export price in October, prices in Bangladesh went up further.

A week ago, prices of locally produced onions were Tk 105-Tk 125 in Dhaka. The same was sold at Tk 180-Tk 190 yesterday, according to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh.

Mohammad Shiplu, a private employee at Karwan Bazar, said, "Whom shall I ask about this? Traders are setting prices at whim. There is no remedy for us."

Nurul Islam, a retailer at Karwan Bazar, said, "There is not enough supply in the local market. I went to the Shyambazar wholesale market to buy at least 10 sacks of onions, but I could purchase only three."

Mohammad Abdul Mazed, general secretary of the Shyambazar Wholesalers Association, said India's export ban has had a big impact on the country's market. Rains in the past few days have also affected the prices.

Shaheen Hossain, a wholesaler at Karwan Bazar, said the price of the Indian variety of onion was Tk 5,000 to Tk 5,200 per sack weighing 42 kg three days ago, which has increased to Tk 6,400 yesterday.

The price of the local variety of onion was Tk 12,000 to Tk 12,500 per sack, weighing 70 kg which increased to Tk 14,000 yesterday, he said.

[Mohammad Suman, Kongkon Karmakar, Ahmed Humayun Kabir Topu contributed to this report]