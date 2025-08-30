Potato, papaya now only choice for many families

More and more people are now relying on potatoes and papaya to feed their families as the prices of other vegetables continue to rise in Dhaka's kitchen markets.

At Karwan Bazar yesterday afternoon, Kamala Begum, 50, was seen buying only these two items. She runs a small catering service on the Gulistan footpath, selling meals for low-income people at Tk 50 each.

"I used to serve good vegetables along with a small piece of fish for each meal. But for the last month, I can only afford to give potatoes and papaya because other vegetables are out of reach," she told The Daily Star.

She said she cannot raise the price of her meals, so she has no choice but to replace better vegetables with cheaper ones. Feeding her six-member family has now become a major struggle.

Potatoes now sell for Tk 20–25 a kg and papaya for Tk 20–30 -- the cheapest options available at the kitchen markets.

Munni Begum, a resident of Moghbazar who works at a private firm, said her family is also depending on these two items.

"We used to eat different vegetables every day. Now it's only potatoes and papaya," she said.

Her husband does a small job, and most of their income goes to their children's education. "That's why we cannot buy much else."

For families like Kamala's and Munni's, survival now means relying on the cheapest food they can find. "We are just filling stomachs, not eating healthy meals anymore," Munni added with a sigh.

A visit to Shewrapara, Karipara, Mirpur 11, Ibrahimpur and Karwan Bazar found many low-income families opting for potatoes and papaya instead of other vegetables due to the soaring prices.

Mohammad Sabuj, a potato wholesaler at Karwan Bazar, said demand has increased because vegetables are too expensive. Potato prices have gone up slightly in recent days, selling at Tk 16–18 a kg in wholesale.

Meanwhile, papaya is becoming cheaper thanks to a good supply from Jashore and Manikganj, with wholesale prices now at Tk 13–17 a kg.

But while potatoes and papaya are still affordable, the prices of other vegetables and daily essentials are shooting up.

Local onions rose to Tk 80–90 a kg after Indian imports stopped. Most vegetables, except potatoes and papaya, now cost Tk 70–120 a kg.

Protein sources remain out of reach for many. Beef sells at Tk 750–800 a kg, Sonali chicken at Tk 320–330, broiler chicken at Tk 170–190, and eggs at Tk 130–150 a dozen.

Fish prices are also high, with small indigenous varieties selling at Tk 800–1,200 a kg. Even in peak season, hilsa costs Tk 2,200–2,400 a kg.