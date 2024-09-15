Govt fixes chicken, egg prices

Sonali chicken Tk 269.54, broiler Tk 179.59, egg Tk 11.87

The interim government today fixed the prices of eggs, sonali chicken and broiler chicken at Tk 11.87, Tk 269.64, and Tk 179.59 respectively at the retail level.

The prices of egg in the production level has been fixed at Tk 10.58 while Tk 11.01 at wholesale level.

Moreover, the prices of Sonali chicken has been fixed at Tk 260.78 in production level and Tk 264.57 in wholesale level.

The prices of broiler chicken in production level has been fixed at Tk 168.91 while Tk 172.61 in wholesale.

The order, signed by Director General of Department of Livestock Dr Mohammad Reajul Huq, was issued by the Department of Agricultural Marketing with the consultation of Joint Working Group.