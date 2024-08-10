Some relief in kitchen markets

Aside from onion, prices of essentials drop due to supply increase

Prices of daily essentials, aside from onions, have started falling in the capital's kitchen markets over the last three days due to an increase in supply.

The prices of rice, pulses, potatoes, oil, flour, and other goods that need to be imported remain unchanged.

However, consumers hope that the current government will break all the syndicates in this sector and bring the prices of all daily essentials to a tolerable level for low, middle, and fixed-income people.

Ifran Hossain, a private service holder, while speaking to this newspaper at Ibrahimpur Kitchen Market, said the main failure of the Sheikh Hasina-led government was that they could not control the prices of daily essentials.

"We expect that the current government will do everything, including waiving the taxes for imports of essential goods, to bring down the prices of daily essentials, considering the low, middle, and fixed-income people," he said.

Additionally, prices for all types of vegetables, fish, chicken, and eggs have gone down in the capital's kitchen markets.

This was the picture this newspaper saw when visiting the Shewrapara, Kazipara, Ibrahimpur, and Karwan Bazar kitchen markets yesterday.

Vegetables were being sold for at least Tk 10-40 less compared to last week.

Bitter gourd and long beans are now available at Tk 70-80 per kg, down from Tk 100-120 per kg. Pointed gourd, ladies' fingers, radish, snake gourd, and luffa are now being sold at Tk 30-50 per kg, compared to Tk 50-80 last week.

Each piece of gourd is being sold at Tk 50-60, down from Tk 80-100, and papaya is now available at Tk 30 per kg, down from Tk 50-70 per kg.

Meanwhile, the price of onions has increased by Tk 10 per kg.

Onions are now available at Tk 120-130 per kg, up from Tk 110-120.

Several traders attributed the good supply of products in the markets to the lifting of the curfew, which has brought about some stability in the country.

Additionally, the prices of all types of fish have decreased by Tk 20-200 per kg within one week.

Sukkur Ali, a fish trader at Karwan Bazar, said that the supply of fish was not adequate in the markets due to the imposition of a curfew and unrest in the country.

"As the curfew has been lifted and the situation is improving, the supply in the markets has increased. Most importantly, it is the season for some fish, especially hilsa, which has led to the decrease in prices," he said.

Furthermore, the prices of chicken and eggs have decreased by Tk 10-20 per kg within one week.

Broiler chicken is now being sold at Tk 170-180 per kg, down from Tk 180-200 per kg, while Sonali chicken is available at Tk 260-290 per kg, down from Tk 280-300 per kg.

A dozen eggs are now being sold at Tk 150-155, down from Tk 160-165.