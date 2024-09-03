12kg LPG cylinder price hiked by Tk 44

The price of a standard 12kg LPG cylinder has been set at Tk 1,421 for the month of September, up Tk 44 from Tk 1,377 the previous month.

The new price of the essential fuel came into effect at 6:00pm yesterday, as announced by the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission.

The price of LPG per kg will now be Tk 118.44, which was Tk 114.79.

Prices of other liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders – from 5.5 kg to 45 kg – will go up proportionately.

As per the BERC decision, the price of "auto gas" (LPG used for motor vehicles) also increased to Tk 65.26 per litre from Tk 63.21 per litre.

The price of LPG, marketed by state-owned LP Gas Company, will remain the same as it is locally produced with a market share of less than 5 percent, reports UNB.

Bangladeshi LPG operators normally import their products from the Middle Eastern market based on Saudi CP.

LPG witnessed the highest price at Tk 1,498 (per 12 kg cylinder) in the local market in February last year.