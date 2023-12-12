16 traders fined Tk 68,000 for selling onion at high prices

Sixteen traders were fined Tk 68,000 for selling onions at higher prices, storing, and not showing price list in the port city today.

During drives by four executive magistrates of Chattogram district at Chaktai wholesale market, Agrabad kitchen market, Karnaphuli market and Kazir Dewri kitchen market, they found that most of the shops are selling onion at higher prices, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.

They were found to be selling a kg of onion for over Tk 120.

Abul Basar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman, district commissioner of Chattogram, said 21 executive magistrates are assigned to monitor the city and 15 upazila retail markets to stabilise onion prices.