16.79 lakh tonnes food grains in govt warehouses: food minister

Food Minister told parliament today that country's present food stock is satisfactory.

"As of February 20, the total stock of food grains in the government warehouses is 16.79 lakh tonnes. Of the total food grains, 14.38 lakh tonnes are rice and 2.41 lakh are wheat," the minister said in reply to a query of ruling Awami League MP Anwarul Azim (Anar) from Jhenaidah-4.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, Shofiqur Rahman Chowdhury told parliament today that people's purchasing capacity has increased although the price of local products has increased slightly.

The state minister said on behalf of State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Tito who was not present in today's House sitting.

In reply to a question of Opposition Chief Whip and Jatiya Party MP elected Mujibul Haque Chunnu, Shofiqur Rahman said the government is committed to bringing the price of daily necessities under the purchasing power of the common people.

"For that purpose, the government is constantly working relentlessly," he said.

In reply to a written question, the state minister for commerce informed the House that in the last fiscal year 2022-23, the maximum trade deficit was with China and it was accumulated USD 15,488.84 million.

The trade deficit with India was USD 7,160.81 million, USD 466.33 million trade deficit with Pakistan, USD 116.21 million USD deficit with Myanmar, USD 14.29 million deficit with Bhutan and USD 1.49 million trade deficit with Afghanistan, the state minister also said.

He, however, said that Bangladesh has no trade deficit with Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives.