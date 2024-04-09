We must work together for fire safety, dengue prevention: Atiqul

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam today called upon residents to actively collaborate with city officials in ensuring fire safety, cleanliness and combating the threat of dengue fever.

"I want to work for the city's residents in collaboration with the different societies and associations in the DNCC area. The committee members of these organisations are already providing valuable services alongside our councillors. I want to build a bond with the societies," said the mayor.

During a ceremony held today at DNCC Nagar Bhaban, Mayor Atiqul distributed sarees and lungis to caretakers representing various societies within DNCC's jurisdiction.

The mayor specifically requested the participation of society and association leaders in upcoming public awareness rallies focused on dengue prevention.

"We must work together to raise awareness about keeping the city clean and eliminating the aedes mosquito, which transmits dengue. The city is not mine; it's our city. I urge all of you to think about it," he said.

The mayor announced the launch of a city-wide awareness campaign against the aedes mosquito, scheduled to begin on April 22 across all 54 DNCC wards.

He expressed his hope for the full participation of committee members from various societies and associations in this initiative.

DNCC Chief Engineer Brigadier General Md Moin Uddin, Chief Health Officer Brigadier General Imrul Kayes Chowdhury and Chief Waste Management Officer Captain Mohammad Fida Hossain, among others, were present while DNCC Secretary Mohammad Masud Alam Siddique conducted the ceremony.