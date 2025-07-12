One dies of dengue, 391 new cases in 24hrs

At least one more patient died of dengue in the last 24 hours till 8:00am today, while 391 new infections were recorded across the country.

Of the 391 new infections, 128 patients were hospitalised in Barishal division, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services.

Of the remaining cases, 41 were reported from Chattogram division, 39 from Dhaka division excluding the capital, 63 from Dhaka South City Corporation areas, and 20 from Dhaka North City Corporation areas.

Additionally, 30 cases were reported in Khulna division, 11 in Mymensingh, 57 in Rajshahi, and two in Rangpur division.

Since the beginning of this year's outbreak, Bangladesh has so far recorded 55 dengue-related deaths, with a total of 14,406 cases reported nationwide.

The DGHS also reported that 359 dengue patients were discharged from hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed 575 lives and infected 1,01,214 people in Bangladesh.