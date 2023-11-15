Dengue deaths cross 1,500 as record 24 die in a day

1,623 hospitalised in a day

At least 24 more people died from dengue in 24 hours preceding 8:00am today as the country grapples with a record outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease.

Of the 24 deaths, 13 were reported in the capital.

At least 1,623 dengue patients were hospitalised in the 24-hour period, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Dengue has so far claimed at least 1,520 lives this year and nearly 2,96,665 were infected, making this the deadliest year since the first recorded epidemic in year 2000.

According to DGHS data, 5,755 dengue patients were undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

A total of 2,89,390 patients have so far been released from hospitals across the country this year.