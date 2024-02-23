Dengue claims one more life

Bangladesh reports another Covid death

One more dengue patient died while 16 others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning.

The total number of deaths rose to 17 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

The total number of cases now stands at 1,316.

Last year, the country witnessed 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 321,179 reported cases.

Meanwhile, country saw another Covid-19 death in the last 24 hours till 8:00am yesterday.

So far, DGHS has reported 10 Covid-related deaths in this year.

DGHS data shows that Covid infection rate rose to 10.18 percent from Wednesday's 8.93 percent.

The number of fatalities now stands at 29,486, taking the overall fatality rate to 1.44 percent.